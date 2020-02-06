TV Guide – Station 19’s Alberto Frezza teases a ‘heartbreaking’ chapter for Ryan – Entertainment – Austin 360

It looks like we’re about to lose another member of the Station 19 family. Last Thursday’s episode ended with Ryan (Alberto Frezza) who was shot in the chest by a three-year-old who played with his mother’s unsecured gun. Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) tried to keep the wound under pressure when she called for help, but Ryan’s fate was in the balance as the credits rolled.

“I say bring tissues, but also watch the show with an open heart because the Station is 19, and it’s Grey’s Anatomy and anything can happen at any time,” Frezza advised TV Guide prior to Thursday’s TGIT. “Watch the show and enjoy the wonderful stories in the episode. I don’t know how I would put it differently to prepare someone for the show as it is, because I know what I know, it’s heartbreaking.”

Naturally we are not comforted by Frezza’s advice. Our biggest question apart from whether Ryan will endure this or not is what he tried to tell Andy during their day together before the tragedy struck? It turned out to be a fairly large confession.

“Ryan came back for a specific purpose, and he didn’t come back because he wanted to move back to Seattle. He moved back because he wanted to tell Andy that he loved her and actually wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.” Frezza revealed.

Andy was naturally too entangled in her Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) drama to realize that Ryan was holding back something. Now he may never get the chance to tell her how he really feels.

“He wanted to take this relationship seriously in a way they had never done before,” Frezza continued. “That’s why he came back and that was where the conversation went before the tragic thing happened.”

Well, we really need to see Ryan get through this, so that he can tell the love of his life what she really means to him.

Station 19 is broadcast on Thursday at 8 / 7c on ABC.

