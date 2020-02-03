TV Guide – Starz’s counterpart now streams on Amazon Prime – Entertainment – Austin 360

When Starz canceled Counterpart last year, it was one of the biggest crimes on television, and it was made much, much worse by the fact that the show, a Cold War allegory with J.K. Simmons in fascinating double roles was quickly pulled out of the Starz viewing platform. Now the small screen gets a makeover, because both seasons of the sci-fi spy thriller, which was our choice for “the saddest cancellation” of the season, is streamed on Amazon Prime.

From Saturday, February 1, Amazon subscribers can stream the ambitious drama series from maker Justin Marks, which emerged from the science fiction and espionage genres to tell a high-concept story about two worlds, Alpha and Prime, that mirrored each other and were connected by a secret intersection in Berlin. The show contained an existential multiverse story that followed two versions of the same person – one from every world – to explore the surprising complexity of human nature and how our lives can be changed by our decisions.

If you missed the compelling and intelligent drama, in which also Olivia Williams, Nazanin Boniadi, Harry Lloyd, Sara Serraiocco, James Cromwell and Christiane Paul played the lead, this is the time to watch the show, because it raises intriguing philosophical questions about identity .

Seasons 1 and 2 counterparts now stream on Amazon Prime.

