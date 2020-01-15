The president and CEO of Starz are stuck with the decision to remove actor Orlando Jones from season 3 of the American Gods and tell journalists that the show still has ‘one of the most diverse casts on television’.

During the Tuesday presentation of Starz for journalists during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association, Jeffrey Hirsch said that the dismissal of Orlando Jones by American Gods was due to the chronology and progress of the book by executive producer and author Neil Gaiman, on which the show is based – and not because the character of Jones, Mr. Nancy sends ‘the wrong message for black America’, as the actor claimed on Twitter last month. (Season 3 will focus on the part of the story that Shadow (Ricky Whittle) sees hiding in Lakeside, a small town in Wisconsin.)

“Orlando is a huge talent, and even more so, a really great person,” Hirsch told reporters. “You know, the book is a very rich and dense book and story, and unfortunately we are going there with season 3. The story of Mr. Nancy is not one of them. It is one of the most diverse casts on television … and the focus is on 800 pages of great story. “

In a Twitter video last month, Jones claimed he was fired in September after new showrunner Charles Eglee came on board.

“I was fired by American gods,” said Jones. “There will be no more Mr. Nancy. Don’t let these mothers tell them they love Mr. Nancy. They won’t. I won’t mention names, but the new season 3 showrunner is Connecticut-born and Yale-trained, so he’s very smart and he thinks Mr. Nancy is angry, is — is the wrong message for black America. That’s right. This white man is in that decision seat, and I am sure he has many black BFFs who are his advisers and made it clear to him that if they didn’t get rid of that evil god, Mr. Nancy, he would start a Vesey uprising in Denmark in this country. I mean, what else could it be? “

Jones’ departure announcement was soon followed by news that another cast member of color, Mousa Kraish, who portrayed the Jinn in the first two seasons, was not asked to return for season 3. “The door is not closed to me, “the actor wrote on Twitter. “If I am ever asked to come back and portray the Jinn, I will be happy and proud to stand before my friend Omid Abtahi and shine with the two characters that go beyond the page.”

American Gods has become entangled in a conflict behind the scenes. Original show runners Michael Green and Bryan Fuller were fired in 2017, allegedly in collisions with studio Fremantle and executive producer Neil Gaiman, and then the new show runner was also asked to step aside.

A premiere date for season 3 of American Gods has yet to be announced. Seasons 1 and 2 are available on Starz.

