January 12, 2020 at 3:47 AM

Here is a bit of news that will add some extra spice to your step: Star Trek: Picard has been updated for a second season prior to his debut. Julie McNamara, CBS All Access executive vice president of original content, made the announcement on Sunday during the Television Critics Association winter press trip and added that 12 Monkeys showrunner Terry Matalas has signed up as executive producer for season 2.

Sir Patrick Stewart repeats his role as the beloved captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series, set 20 years after the events in the serial final of Star Trek: Next Generation. At the time, a catastrophic event sent Picard in isolation to his family’s winery, far away from the USS Enterprise. The series offers a new perspective on the iconic character, a man who in his later years was strongly shaped by an unknown event that added hard edges to the usually polished man.

In addition to Stewart, the series also plays Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora as completely new characters. In addition, alumni Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner of the next generation will repeat their roles as William Riker and Data respectively. Star Trek: Voyager’s Jeri Ryan will also return as Seven of Nine.

Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, January 23 on CBS All Access.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

