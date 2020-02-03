TV Guide – Spinning Out canceled by Netflix after one season – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Looks like Kat’s (Kaya Scodelario) is not the only one who gets him halfway through the battle. Spinning Out was officially canceled by Netflix after one season, Deadline reports.

Spinning Out was one of the first new series of the year from Netflix, which debuted on January 1. Now, just over a month later, Netflix has decided to pull the plug from the figure skates series. Starring Scodelario, Evan Roderick, January Jones, Willow Shields, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards and Amanda Zhou, Spinning Out told the comeback story of an injured figure skater who decides to try her luck with skating when it becomes clear that her solo career is clear about . Her struggle with bipolar disorder, a disorder her mother shares, as well as the ever-changing relationship and family dynamics create a tumultuous series of ups and downs in her ambitious attempt to win Olympic gold.

The timing of this cancellation is not particularly surprising; Netflix usually allows its series a month or two to grow an audience before using viewing data to make a decision about the future of a show. Regarding the decision to give the series the ax, Spinning Out did not really turn the world upside down when it debuted, and some criticism was received for displaying mental illness and legal rape.

Spinning Out is currently streaming on Netflix.

