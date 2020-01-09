Loading...

It will be super complicated for Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) in season 2 of Manifest. During one of her therapy sessions with the major (Elizabeth Marvel), posing as her psychiatrist, she admitted that she was a bit in love with Ben Stone (Josh Dallas). Recognizing that those feelings would be impossible to respond to – after all, he has a family – and that they are probably the result of a shared experience as Flight 828 passengers, she quickly wiped the admission and went on.

Ben and Saavi clearly formed a special bond as they tried to find out what had happened to them on that fateful flight, but Parveen Kaur didn’t label Saanvi’s feelings so romantic.

“I think the idea that there are feelings comes from the fact that we have experienced a shared trauma. I would not even confirm that those feelings are intimate in any other way than the fact that this is my rock and my best friend on this point point, “Kaur told TV Guide. “Whether our relationship changes to something else, who knows. But at the moment I don’t think Saanvi would necessarily say,” I have feelings for Ben “that way because she knows that this person also has a family.”

“It’s a friendship and they trust each other. They trust each other and they have many the same sensitivities,” Dallas added, noting that their friendship will be tested in new ways this season. “You are going to see Ben and Saanvi go through a difficult point in their relationship in season 2, and hopefully they will come out,” he said.

Manifesto broadcast on Monday at 10 / 9c on NBC.

