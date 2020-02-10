TV guide – shows that Parasite and Netflix’s To All the Boys Trilogy have the best connection – Entertainment – Austin 360

The word of the day is Parasite after the South Korean film has swept the Oscars of 2020, but this week also marks the premiere of the next film in the trilogy To All the Boys I Loved Before on Netflix – and it turns out the two have really a nice connection.

Although To All the Boys 2: P. Still Love You is coming out this week, the cast and crew recorded the third and final film in the trilogy, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, right after the second film. Part of the third film was filmed in Seoul, South Korea, and author of To All the Boys Jenny Han was on location for those recordings and started a conversation with a production assistant who drove her to the first day. Han was looking for Bong Joon Ho, the South Korean director whom she believed was destined for an Oscar for his new film, Parasite. The production assistant played with restraint and asked if Bong was famous in America, to which Han replied that he was the most famous Korean director of the moment. Only at the end of the day did Han ask the PA, Hyomin, what his parents were doing, that she discovered that Bong Joon Ho was actually his father.

The author tweeted about the incredible exchange on Monday morning after the historic night of Parasite, and it really is the best.

The first day I talked about Bong Joon Ho and how he would win an Oscar for his new film Parasite. I talked about Okja alone for at least half an hour. The PA said, oh, is he famous in America? I said oh yes. The most famous Korean director of the moment!

– Jenny Han (@ jennyhan) 10 February 2020

We passed the Bongeunsa Temple, and my PA’s last name was Bong, and I’m going, wow so many Bongs today!

– Jenny Han (@ jennyhan) 10 February 2020

Ultimately we are so fond of it, so what do your parents do? He says that my mother is a housewife, my father a director. I’m going, oh? Would I be aware of his work? (I have no idea why I asked this question bc I hate it when people ask me! Like how do I know if you know my work?!)

– Jenny Han (@ jennyhan) 10 February 2020

There is a short break from the driver’s seat and he says, um … a movie called Mother? And … Memories of Murder?

When I told you I screamed.

– Jenny Han (@ jennyhan) 10 February 2020

😂😂😂😂😂 I called him a 배신자, which means betrayer.

– Jenny Han (@ jennyhan) 10 February 2020

Hyomin is a talented filmmaker in itself and just as generous as his father. He was my guest at the P.S. I Still Love You premiere and he was super happy to go, even though he does nice Oscars things for Parasite all month. 😭

– Jenny Han (@ jennyhan) 10 February 2020

Anyway, I love Hyomin, I love his father, I love Korea! 🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷🇰🇷

– Jenny Han (@ jennyhan) 10 February 2020

To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You makes its debut on Wednesday 12 February on Netflix. Parasite is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

