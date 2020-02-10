TV Guide – Shipping from elsewhere Review: Jason Segel returns to TV with a bold, unpredictable series – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV viewers have not seen Jason Segel since How I Met Your Mother ended his long term in 2014. Even cinema-goers have not seen him as often as before. During the show of that show, Segel played in big comedies and sometimes wrote, like Sarah Marshall forgotten, The Five-Year Engagement and The Muppets. In his first film after mother, The End of the Tour 2015, he delivered a well-measured performance as David Foster Wallace and proposed to start playing dramatic lead roles, but since then he has mostly appeared in supporting parts in indie films. That long absence alone would make AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere remarkable, even if the unusual, unpredictable and insidious show did not make it clear that Segel wanted the return to TV to be on his own terms. This is not the work of someone putting himself back on television by playing it safely.

This is evident from the first shot of the first episode, in which Richard E. Grant is portrayed against an orange background, while he stares uncomfortably long at the viewer before he says: “And now that I have your attention, I will begin.” Grant plays Octavio Coleman, founder of Esquire of the Jejune Institute, an organization that focuses on unusual scientific activities such as communication with dolphins or devices that record memories in the media. Could be. Or he may be part of an extensive role-play that takes participants to an increasingly comprehensive story that lets them search the city for clues and interaction with strange characters, such as a figure who appears to be a yeti wearing a top hat. Or perhaps the game is the cover for something more sinister and the resistance group that grew up protesting against Jejune and saving an apparently imprisoned woman named Clara has the right idea. Or maybe it’s all very different. And, if that wasn’t all confusing enough, the series is based on a 2011 documentary called The Institute about the real (or “real”) Jejune Institute, the brainchild of a San Francisco artist named Jeff Hull. (Shipments, however, is fully committed to being a Philadelphia show and makes great use of locations in the city, especially in later episodes.)

Jason Segel and Eve Lindley, shipment from elsewhere “data-image-credit =” Zach Dilgard / AMC “data-image-alt-text =” Jason Segel and Eve Lindley, shipment from elsewhere “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Jason Segel and Eve Lindley, sending from elsewhere “data-image-filename =” 200209-dispatchesfrom.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/10 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height =” 1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

What exactly is going on in the series – which premiered on AMC on March 1 – is no clearer at the end of the four episodes I watched. That actually doesn’t really matter. The series is just as intriguing as cordial thanks to stylish imaginative stories and richly developed characters. A certain amount of pleasant confusion seems to be intentionally in the series. That also applies to a clear series of influences that the series threatens to overwhelm in its first episode, and then withdraws as Dispatches comes into its own. Segel clearly looks at Spike Jonze, Charlie Kaufman and Michel Gondry as models, and the mix of melancholy, fear and obstinacy can be a bit harsh in the first hour of the series with 10 episodes, which involves a dime of images of an ominous, soaked street until an appearance of a boombox toting breakdancing crew. Fortunately, Dispatches from Elsewhere relaxes its foot from the quirky pedal at the end of the episode, making it easier to sink into the strange world it creates.

Segel plays Peter, a data analyst at a Philadelphia-based streaming music service whose life has become a boring, repetitive and lonely routine. If he looks a bit too much like a number of middle-aged male protagonists who are wondering what life is all about, the series acknowledges that at least from above; The introduction of Octavio assures viewers that they will go beyond the usual intent, in which we learn the details of Peter’s life, such as, in his words, “the first of my many gifts to you.” Whatever his past, Peter is clearly in a rut, one that ends when he decides to respond to a series of intriguing flyers and make contact with the Jejune Institute.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

A weekend visit to an almost normal looking office building – shades of John Malkovich – leaves Peter in tears when an Octavio recording tells him that he is meant for better things than the life he has lived, but also fears for his life when he receive some messages suggesting that Octavio and his group might not be good. From there, he is attracted by a strange shop full of antiques and curiosity where he meets Simone (Eve Lindley), a woman who is overjoyed to be brought in by the intrigues of the Jejune institute and offers to search with him.

Towards the end of the episode, Peter and Simone are accompanied by Janice (Sally Field) and Fredwynne (Andre Benjamin) in their quest to sort things out. At the end of the episode, it has also become clear that Dispatches will not only be Peter’s story. Each of the first four episodes places a different character at the center of the action when Octavio returns to explicitly invite viewers to put themselves in their shoes for an hour. While Peter, although well played by Segel, is a well-known type of character, the others are not. Benjamin’s subdued performance as Fredwynn, a genius with seriously underdeveloped social skills, confirms that he has quietly developed into a subtle, effective character actor since he left Outkast. (See also the life of Claire Denis.) Field is, surprisingly, wonderful as Janice, a pensioner for whom the Jejune mystery provides a welcome relief from problems at home. She plays Janice as an almost infallible optimist, but a scene in the third episode lets her stretch the character in some moving, unexpected directions. (It is best left untouched to note that it is the best moment of these four openings.)

Jason Segel, shipment from elsewhere “data-image-credit =” Zach Dilgard / AMC “data-image-alt-text =” Jason Segel, shipment from elsewhere “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target -url = “” data-image-title = “Jason Segel, shipping from elsewhere” data-image-filename = “200209-dispatchesfromelsewhere.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/10” data-image -crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not -crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

However, the real surprise here is Lindley, a trans-actress who plays a transpersonage, although her new friends may or may not know this – even Peter, whose appeal to her clearly has a lot to do with his enthusiasm for the mystery – remains unclear. In the second episode, Simone visits Peter at his office. When he says he’s embarrassed, Lindley lets waves of regret and discomfort slide down her face until he makes it clear that he’s embarrassed because his office and work are so boring. It is a remarkable bit of wordless acting and Lindley is a great find that can easily play her own game against her more experienced co-stars.

So where does this all go? In the long run, Dispatches has been described as an anthology series, suggesting that future seasons would have different characters and whether or not they would revolve around the Jejune Institute. In the short term, who knows? Unpredictability helps in defining this first batch, which sometimes lapses into animated sequences, and at other times what looks like outdated technology to place characters in their inner lives. But Segel cleverly holds the seemingly labyrinthine story grounded by focusing on the hopes of four fragile characters who are determined to follow this rabbit hole where they have stumbled until they have found the bottom. Disptaches from Elsewhere makes it easy to want to travel with them.

TV guide Rating: 4/5

Shipments from Elsewhere will premiere on Sunday, March 1 at AMC.

Other links from TVGuide.com Shipments from elsewhere Jason SegelSally Field