TV guide – Shannen Doherty reveals phase 4 cancer diagnosis – Entertainment – Austin 360

Almost three years after the introduction of breast cancer remission, stage 4 cancer has been diagnosed with Shannen Doherty. The actress revealed the diagnosis in an interview with Amy Robach from ABC News that was broadcast on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning.

“It will come out in a few days or a week that I have phase 4,” said Doherty, who did not specify her type of cancer by name. “So my cancer came back. And that’s why I’m here.”

“I don’t think I processed it,” Doherty added. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. She announced her remission two years later. The former star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed said her cancer returned before filming last year’s 90210 meta-revival, BH90210, which went into production shortly after its former co-star Luke Perry unexpectedly died after a massive stroke. Doherty admitted to wondering, “Why wasn’t it me?” when it came to the death of Perry.

“It was so strange for me to be diagnosed and then someone who, apparently, seemed healthy to go first,” said Doherty, who also appeared in Riverdale’s tribute to Perry. “It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. I still haven’t done enough, in my opinion. So it’s a tough one.”

The actress said she leaned on co-star Brian Austin Green on the BH90210 set, revealing that he was the only person in the cast who was aware of her diagnosis during filming. “I had moments of great anxiety where I thought,” I can’t really do this, “and Brian was the only person who, from that group of people, knew that – that I told pretty quickly,” Doherty said.

Doherty also said she hoped that continuing to work would inspire people in similar situations. “People can look at it and say,” Oh my god, yes, she can work, and other people with Stage 4 can work, “she explained. “Our life does not end the moment we get that diagnosis. We still have to live.”

Doherty said she chose to reveal that her cancer is back now because she expected the news to appear in the course of her ongoing legal battle against her insurance company, State Farm. The actress prosecuted State Farm after her California home was damaged in the Woolsey Fire in 2018.

“I’d rather people hear from me,” she said about her decision to reveal the diagnosis. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a legal document. I want it to be real and authentic, and I want to control the story.”

Doherty admitted that she was “petrified” by the return of her cancer, but said she wants to use her life to make an impact. “I want to be reminded of something bigger than just me,” she said.

