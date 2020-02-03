TV Guide – See images of Super Bowl from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

February 2, 2020 at 8:25 PM

The Super Bowl was a fantastic day for Marvel fans who had a look at the first three Marvel Studios series that came to Disney +. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki all made their big appearance during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

The Falcon and Winter Soldier clip saw Sam (Anthony Mackie) practice with the Captain America shield, while Bucky (Sebastian Stan) wore his essential glower while aiming a gun. WandaVision still had a few treats, including Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the Wanda costume from the comics! It seems that she and Vision are jumping around in different time periods (or vintage TV shows?). Eagle eye viewers can see what seems to be a baby bump during the 60s / Brady Bunch scene. That is important information because WandaVision will lead to the film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness on 7 May 2021.

The biggest surprise of course was to see Tom Hiddleston in Loki, because the series only started filming and the series will only be released in 2021. It seems that our enigmatic hero is already locked up after stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and escape to another dimension.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere on Disney + in August 2020, followed by WandaVision later in the year. See what else is being streamed on Disney +.

