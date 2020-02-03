TV Guide – See how President Donald Trump speaks of the Union in 2020 – Entertainment – Austin 360

Brace yourself, friends, it’s that time of the year again. Instead of a fun-filled evening of TV hits on Tuesday, February 4, American citizens will crawl around their closest screens to give President Donald Trump the State of the Union speech this year. Given the current political unrest that is affecting the country, it is already becoming a doozy!

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that a incumbent president is addressing the nation during his trial. President Bill Clinton faced similar circumstances in his 1999 speech, and he did it without even saying the word “deposition” once. We will have to look and see if Trump avoids the subject in the same way during his speech tomorrow.

So if you plan to tune in to stay up to date politically with current events, or if you want to see the ongoing drama on Capitol Hill unfold, we have all the information you need!

How to look

President Trump will take the stage and speak for Congress on Tuesday 9 / 8c on every major network. You can find it on CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and CNN.

There are also different streaming options for wire cutters. A lot of YouTube channels will stream the speech live, including the White House channel, the ABC News channel, the NBC News channel and the CBS News channel. Streams will also be available on the C-SPAN and PBS websites. Roku users can watch on the Roku channel and subscribers with Hulu Live TV can also find the address on Hulu.

Discover your new favorite program: watch this now!

What to expect

The State of the Union traditionally takes place in the Chamber of Deputies in the US Capitol building, with members of the Senate and the House, along with Justice Judges and Joints Chiefs of Staff. The exception is of course the Designated Survivor, which in addition to a criminally underrated TV program actually happens.

In the past, Trump has discussed hot-button issues such as immigration, criminal justice, the opium crisis and health care, but this year many will see if Trump will report the accusation of accusation. The address will also take place one day after the Iowa caucuses, so there is a possibility that President Trump will refer to one or more of the democratic candidates who are hoping to run into him in the general election later this year.

What is intended?

The worst part of the State of the Union is that some of your favorite TV shows will be bumped by their normal broadcast time. Hearing updates on the current government’s agenda for domestic and foreign policy is important, certainly, but what about This Is Us?!

This is Us and New Amsterdam will both be predetermined thanks to the State of the Union, as are the FBI and FBI: Most Wanted by ABC, the mixed-ish and black-ish by ABC and The Resident by Fox. Fortunately for super hero fans, The CW skips SOTU coverage and broadcasts its two popular super hero programs, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, as usual.

Donald Trump, 2019 State of the Union “data-image-credit =” Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Donald Trump, 2019 State of the Union “data-image-credit-url =” ” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Donald Trump, 2019 State of the Union” data-image-filename = “200203-donald-trump-state-of-the-union.jpg” data -image-date-created = “2020/02/03” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

