TV Guide – Schitt & # 39; s Creek Season 6 Review: Fame Has Not Changed The Wellness Sitcom – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

It's always nice to start the New Year feeling useful, but I start mine by telling everyone what they already know: Schitt & # 39; s Creek is a good show. (Good in the sense that it's great; good in the sense that it's nice.) The Canadian sitcom has built a reputation for its unwavering warmth and lively, quirky spirit, and it has become easy to trust the magic of this balance. to see it all the way. So it seems a little out of place to announce that Schitt's Creek is actually still good, and maybe even better than ever, in its sixth season. Yes of course.

But season 6 – aired on January 7 on Pop TV – is the last season of Schitt's Creek, which, combined with the fact that the series won its first round of Emmy nominations last year, contributes to give the impression that the stakes have been raised. All eyes are on the Rose family. Thank goodness Schitt & # 39; s Creek has not been changed by fame. The end was already drawn and most of season 6 had already been written when the show seemed to explode the conversation on pop culture overnight. There is therefore nothing complicated in the new episodes, at least the four made available for review; it's always Schitt & # 39; s Creek, with the same attention to daily concerns, the same surprising tenderness and, sorry, the same Roland Schitt (Chris Elliott), the only character too worthy to cringe for such wellness show.

If the stakes of the last season of Schitt & # 39; s Creek are higher than before, it is only because history has been built from the beginning. Six seasons later, the characters have become more vulnerable than before, and on Schitt & # 39; s Creek, there is no big leap without vulnerability. The more open the characters are to each other, the more their lives change. This is how the series continues to expand even if it becomes more intimate – the biggest stories are also the most personal.

The last season finds the characters looking to the future, ready to make changes that would have been too huge a year ago. David (Dan Levy) struggles with his insecurities – but not his feelings – as he plans his marriage to Patrick (Noah Reid). Moira (Catherine O & # 39; Hara) debates the abandonment of gambling, tired of serving an industry that keeps burning it. Johnny (Eugene Levy) is taking action in the hospitality industry. And Stevie (Emily Hampshire) plans to broaden her horizons following her star ride at Cabaret. Stevie's arc is one of my favorite storylines from the earliest episodes, not only because his groping attempts to explore what's going on makes it a refreshing and realistic shot of a career crisis, but also because it captures the series' belief that people thrive with validation.

Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire, Schitt & # 39; s Creek "data-image-credit =" POP TV "data-image-alt-text =" Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire, Schitt & # 39; s Creek "data -image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data-image-title =" Annie Murphy, Noah Reid, Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire, Schitt & # 39; s Creek ‹" data-image-filename = "schitts -creek-6-news.jpg" data-image-date-created = "2019/12/06" data-image-crop = "" data-image-crop- gravity = "" data-image-aspect-ratio = "" data-image-height = "1380" data-image-width = "2070" data-image-do-not-crop = "" data-image-do- not-resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = "">

Alexis (Annie Murphy), meanwhile, is supposed to leave for the Galapagos Islands with her boyfriend Ted (Dustin Mulligan), but a ticket confusion causes her to fail at Schitt & # 39; s Creek for an additional month, leaving her for having a long distance relationship while trying to convince yourself that leaving the city is a good idea. In the process, Alexis and David are convinced that they are neglected with each other, each seeking the support of the other in a great moment. Their early tension sets the tone for the season: it is ultimately the discomfort of growing up.

Whichever path Schitt & # 39; s Creek has traveled, the series has not forgotten where its characters started – which, for all the romance, means that it is also refocusing on David and Alexis during the last season. One episode ends with such a show of affection between the siblings that it took my breath away; the gesture is incredibly gentle, but it is also responsible for the reminder that they learned to be there for each other because their parents were often not. The Rose family may be closer than ever, but change does not erase the past.

If all this seems heavy, make no mistake: the season is also a riot. The first four episodes feature some of the funniest dialogues in the series, not to mention the more divine histrionics of Catherine O & # 39; Hara, who manages to launch the first in an even more disjointed state than usual. Schitt & # 39; s Creek has not finished extracting its stacked cast either: Noah Reid, who was already awesome, becomes both funnier and more incredibly charming this year (I’ve in my notes, more than once, "SEASON OF NOAH REID"), and the gloriously impassive Ronnie (Karen Robinson) gets some other punchlines thrown in her own way.

The last season of Schitt & # 39; s Creek may not be aware of itself, but it is aware of itself; as the series prepares for a final goodbye, she is interested in how the ends become new beginnings. At one point, Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) writes his own logline for Moira's film and ends up summing up the series: "Yes, there will be blood, and yes, you will be horrified. But more than that that, you will be drawn to all self-preservation instincts to look inward and face your own futile resistance to transfiguration. "Change is inevitable, says Schitt's Creek, ready or not . So look inside and get ready.

TV Guide Rating: 4.5 / 5

Season 6 of Schitt & # 39; s Creek will air on Tuesday January 7 on Pop TV.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Schitt & # 39; s Creek "data-image-credit =" Pop TV "data-image-alt-text =" Eugene Levy, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Schitt & # 39; s Creek "data-image-credit-url =" "data-image-target-url =" "data-image-title =" Eugene Levy, Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Schitt & # 39; s Creek "data-image -filename = "schitts-creek-6-moira-johnny-news.jpg" data-image-date-created = "2019/12/06" data-image-crop = "" data-image-crop-gravity = " "data-image-aspect-ratio =" "data-image-height =" 1380 "data-image-width =" 2070 "data-image-do-not-crop =" "data-image-do-not-resize = "" data-image-watermark = "" data-lightbox = "">

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com Schitt & # 39; s CreekCatherine O & # 39; HaraEugene LevyDan LevyAnnie MurphyNoah ReidEmily Hampshire