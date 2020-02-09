TV Guide – Saturday Night Live plays safely with Democratic Debate Cold Open – Entertainment – Austin 360

It was a wild, wild week in Washington in the run-up to the latest installment of Saturday Night Live, so it’s no surprise that the show decided to rededicate its cold openness to potshotting political figures. But of all the moments that could have earned legitimate ripples from the novice skit – the misfortune of the Democrats in Iowa, the tear heard all over the world at the State of the Union address, or the final of Donald Trump’s accusation story, there to name but a few – SNL decided to follow the candidates in the primary New Hampshire debate. Maybe Alec Baldwin just wasn’t available to put himself in an orange goo and play President on 30 Rock this week?

The guest stars who were present for the newest cold open were Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden, Larry David as Bernie Sanders and Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar, along with Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren, Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg, Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang and Pete Davidson as Tom Steyer. Although the segment was way too routine for such a surreal week, there were some pretty solid zingers in the bit.

One of them came when the subject of Buttigieg’s call was discussed outside the northeast. “People say I’m not very popular among minorities. They’ve called me” Mayo Pete. “But I assure you, I’m not that hot,” Jost’s Buttigieg joked.

In another, Dratch’s Klobuchar wondered why she never achieved front runner status. “Why am I not doing better? I am the most reasonable person on stage,” she asked. “Instead of bringing down Democrats, I can get along with everyone here: baby nut, chompers, [and] slender man.” McKinnon’s Warren also focused on her own sliding status in the polls and said, “I know a lot of people like me, but they worry about whether I am selectable. I have a great solution for that. Choose me.”

David’s Sanders also closed the debate with a timely kicker about some of his noisiest supporters. “I don’t know how or why it happened, but I’m king of an army of internet scrolls called Bernie Bros,” he said. “Could I put them in their tracks? Of course. Do I have to do that? Yes. Will I do that? Ehhh. Hillary Clinton says no one likes me. Let me ask you this? Then why am I the most popular man on 4chan? ? “

It wasn’t nearly as daring as the cold opening that took one of the most controversial figures of our time to talk to the Devil, of course, but it’s enough. For those who may prefer to see the show’s version of other current events, however, Jost and Michael Che went all-in with a damning “Weekend Update” review of recent headlines.

Saturday Night Live is broadcast on Saturday at 11:30 AM to 10:30 PM on NBC.

