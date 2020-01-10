Loading...

Our long national nightmare is finally over. Sarah Paulson will be officially back on American Horror Story for season 10.

“I asked Ryan (Murphy) if the question was asked to me, I could say I would come back, and he said” yes, “you could say. So yes, I will return to American Horror Story,” told Paulson Deadline during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association on Thursday. When asked if she would continue to play in the FX anthology after the 10th season (it was updated on Thursday through season 13), Paulson replied, “If God wants it.”

This is great news for fans of American Horror Story, but not exactly the most shocking news. After 1984, the first season in which she had not appeared, Paulson told TV Guide in October that she had no intention of turning her absence into a trend. “I’d like to (come back for season 10),” she said. “I have to be part of it again.”

1984 also marked the first season of American Horror Story without Evan Peters, but at the moment there is no word as to whether or not the actor will return to the series. Paulson said in the fall that she hoped he would return with her for season 10. “I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I’d love to have that experience again,” said Paulson. “When he comes back, I’ll be back.”

American Horror Story is expected to return on FX this fall. Previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

