TV Guide – Sam and Dean of Supernatural never needed luck (or God) to save the world – Entertainment – Austin 360

Dumbo did not need the feather to fly, but it certainly provided a powerful tool when that sad little elephant had to be convinced of his own violence. Similarly, Supernatural’s Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) also do not need a spring, also known as the luck that Chuck (Rob Benedict) supposedly took away in “The Heroes’ Journey” and that Fortuna (Lynda Boyd) supposedly recovered in the follow-up episode “The Gamblers” – they have proven to be more than just capable – but we’re in the middle of an apocalypse here and, well, if we have to support our heroes until they get their mojo back, so be it.

In “The Gamblers,” Fortuna Dean and Sam begged to play their own game, not Chuck’s, and this did much to orient the Winchesters after the missteps in “The Heroes’ Journey.” It was wonderful to finally see the light bulbs go over the heads of Sam and Dean. The victories of Team Free Will have always come when Sam, Dean and Castiel (Misha Collins) cancel their expectations and do their own thing. A bastard named Cal Hockley (Billy Zane) once said that a real man makes his own happiness, and although there are some very problematic interpretations of that rule, we have now seen the Winchesters make their own happiness for 15 seasons, and I have trouble with the idea that it didn’t matter, that it’s really just Chuck’s dolls to go from one toy box to another. I just can’t buy that. But I can totally buy that Chuck wants them to think so.

Dean and Sam became completely useless when Chuck announced their happiness. It was painful to watch, and not in the glorious single-man-tear way that Dean Winchester typically expresses pain. Allegedly, if you give Dean and Sam “normal” luck instead of supercharged God, do they become slapstick clowns – and Garth (DJ Qualls) in a mass-killing pyromaniac?

It is true that we have previously seen luck in the performance of Dean and Sam, in “Bad Day At Black Rock” of season 3, but that was a completely different situation. Naturally Sam became rather useless and dangerously clumsy under the curse of the rabbit’s leg, but that is an external influence that deliberately ridicules him. There is a difference between giving you the misfortune and believing that some kind of special Divine Happiness has been taken away after being the lifelong reason for achieving something – the only reason that you managed to walk the streets without being crushed by a piano every day (see also “Mystery Spot”).

I promised myself that I wouldn’t bother about how much I didn’t enjoy “The Heroes’ Journey”, especially since “The Gamblers” had done very well to make it all better. (Thank you). But there is still something in all this talk about happiness and heroism that just does not jump, and I finally settled on the idea of ​​happiness – or at least happiness as we have seen has been committed in the supernatural universe recently – that goes against the ideas of free will that we all know and love, that the show itself has always celebrated in a certain form since the very beginning.

Because of Fortuna’s encouragement not to play Chuck’s game, I think “The Heroes’ Journey” was just a game. In particular, a thinking game that does not necessarily literally weaken the Winchesters or accidentally kills each other with deadly clumsiness, but is designed to make them doubt themselves. The Winchesters are weakest when they doubt themselves or each other. Sam and Dean emerged from the small stint of Chuck as the Ghost of Christmas Future in “The Trap” and were ready to doubt themselves after showing a future in which their victory over Chuck very quickly turned into a long, painful defeat for , well, everyone. They hurt and were distracted, and suddenly any discomfort was a sign of fate.

Let’s jump into our time machine and go back to “Dark Side of the Moon” of season 5. We saw a similar mistake from Dean and Sam when Roy and Walt somehow got the drop in their own motel room and they could send to the pearly gates. How could these two nameless hunters take our boys? Dean and Sam are the best etc. Etc. Well, Dean and Sam had a sad, overwhelmed by the apocalypse, and hangover from what looked like a pretty spectacular bender. They are human. Maybe one of them forgot to lock the door. Perhaps the narcotic medicinal properties of cheap drinks swallowed up in large quantities that normally extremely sharp situational awareness skills.

Here we are again, overwhelmed with Sam and Dean, questioning themselves, stuck in an impossible situation with no clear solution and deadly high stakes. Can we blame them for stumbling? To assume the worst? To think that a bad day (albeit worse than normal) is actually a curse of God?

I have to believe this statement because implying that the Winchesters are completely useless and helpless otherwise it is not something that I can accept after 15 seasons of viewing these two kick buttocks and taking names. They were raised as warriors and it is literally in their blood. We’ve seen flashback episodes from a pre-teen Dean competing against a Striga and a teen Sam fighting monsters and bullies. Bobby (Jim Beaver) once pointed out that Sam has come across buildings since he was 12 years old. They have grown into men who have lashes and are obsessively conditioned for the struggle and the implication that none of it was really their own work, that the skills were given by God instead of forged to live in crisis mode for a lifetime, a bad service for these characters.

There are great stories to tell (and that has been told) about the normal adventures of Sam and Dean and their varying success in navigating problems with ordinary people. The disadvantage of living in a crisis mode is that when every problem is a potential disaster, someone can be conditioned to respond to otherwise small problems. We’ve seen this over and over again when Sam and Dean get it in their head to settle down and walk away from hunting – usually when the other is six feet below or otherwise having their period – and I’m not going to lie, I would still always like to see an episode that touches on what should probably be a very difficult adjustment when Sam first arrived in Stanford.

I want to believe that the coins Fortuna gave her new favorite heroes at the end of “The Gamblers” were more feathers, similar to Sam Winchester’s demon blood deus ex machina. Simply telling the Winchesters that they were not really cursed would have had no impact and possibly caused a new spiral of self-doubt with the implication that Chuck played them naturally – how could they have been so gullible, what about their crazy skills and experience? It was much cheaper to give them the coins, to give them back their “luck” and to give them back the battle in the belief that they are capable heroes who faced a problem and successfully solved it .

Look at it this way: Dean and Sam were not nearly as paralyzed by slapstick clumsiness on their way to Fortuna’s lair as they were in the monster fight club the week before, although they were apparently just as cursed. Their problems had returned to more reasonable levels, and they appeared to manage them without completely melting away. But if they were really cursed, to the point that they couldn’t do something like take a hot pan out of the oven or pick a base slot, how could they have even outnumbered Fortuna a little – unless they always had the power in them.

