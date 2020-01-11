Loading...

(Warning: the following contains spoilers from the Lincoln Rhyme series premiere: Hunt For the Bone Collector. Read at your own risk!)

Sherlock Holmes had Moriarty and Lincoln Rhyme has the Bone Collector as his arch enemy in the new NBC procedural drama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For the Bone Collector. The new series shares its source material with the 1999 thriller The Bone Collector, and both are based on the 1997 Jeffrey Deaver novel, which shares the title of the film. If you’ve seen the pilot, which premiered on Friday night, you know that Lincoln’s overconfidence helped to create and make this murderous villain furious.

“Often, when you consider yourself the most brilliant person in the room, you have no fools,” star Russell Hornsby told TV Guide in a recent telephone interview about his title character. “Anyone with a lesser mind or an inferior mind is a burden to you. Lincoln, who is so savant with a photographic memory and total memory in many respects, looks at someone who is less than him, unworthy of his time and time. He looks to the man who becomes the Bone Collector (played by actor Brian F. O’Byrne) and says, “You are not worthy of a conversation because I solved the exercise before you. So I am superior to you.” But that is also his human weakness and is to his disadvantage. “

In the first episode of Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, the former forensic expert tries to leave the Bone Collector behind in his past, after being paralyzed when he falls into a serial killer trap. Rhyme no longer tries to find the notorious serial killer after the accident – until a transport agent named Amelia Sachs (Arielle Kebbel) discovers a corpse staged in the same way that the Bone Collector staged the corpses of its victims. Lincoln leans on Amelia’s mental and physical resourcefulness while the two work together to find their man. Hornsby teased that Lincoln and Amelia will resolve more issues every week, and that their pursuit of the Bone Collector will sometimes drive episodes and other times, serve as a secondary story.

“We are weaving in many ways,” he said. “There will be case-of-the-week elements where the Bone Collector is the B story or the C story and sometimes it will be the A story. He is looming and constantly present. To create a series that lasts three to five years, which is our hope, there must be other cases for us to resolve, sometimes the Bone Collector comes out and shows itself and sometimes runs and hides. those other cases pay attention to those moments. “

Unlike the book and the film, the television version of Lincoln has a secret family that he hides from the Bone Collector, which was also revealed in the pilot. Interestingly enough, the Lincoln character in the book is white. This changed when Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington Lincoln played on the big screen and Hornsby took on the role. At the end of the premiere episode, we also learned that Lincoln’s small screen becomes physically more active, while the movie character spent most of the movie in a hospital bed at home.

This is why Russell Hornsby Denzel did not consult Washington for Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

“The beauty is from episode 2, they put me in a wheelchair, so I’ll be a lot more mobile for the rest of the series,” Hornsby revealed. “And that will make things a lot more dynamic. Obviously, looking at this story 20 years later, the technology in the area of ​​computers and gadgets is greater. So we really use it to our advantage. I went to the acting conservatory at Boston University and part of our training had to do with Shakespeare, and what they say when you work with Shakespeare is to let the words know what you are doing, so what you really do is practice silence and that is what I do like Lincoln. I am a black man so I do it with swag. “

Creating a wife and child (Jaidon Walls) for Lincoln and a sister (Courtney Grosbeck) for Amelia was also important, Hornsby said.

“It was important for the context to increase the bet,” Hornsby said. “This man still has something to protect and something to lose. The stakes are higher when you have something to lose and it makes the dynamics of the show much more interesting for the audience.”

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector will be broadcast on NBC on Friday at 8 / 7c.

