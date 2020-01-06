Loading...

Russell Crowe was not in the Golden Globes room on Sunday evening, but he managed to make his voice heard.

Crowe, who won the best actor in a limited series or TV movie for his rendition of Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice of Showtime, missed the ceremony to stay at home in Australia while forest fires continue to devastate the country. In his absence, he sent a message about the role that climate change has played in the tragedy and encouraged listeners to take action.

“Make no mistake,” said Crowe. “The tragedy that is taking place in Australia is based on climate change. We need to act on the basis of science, move our global workforce to sustainable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future. Thank you. “

Presenter Jennifer Aniston read the letter from Crowe in the room at the Beverly Hilton.

The Associated Press reports that more than 12.35 million hectares have been burned in the natural fire outbreak in Australia. The death toll per NPR has risen to 24 in the five months since the fires started. Thousands of civilians are evacuating and have become homeless.

A number of those present at the Globes also turned to the Australian fires, including Ellen DeGeneres, Pierce Brosnan and Patricia Arquette, all of whom voiced their thoughts to those affected.

This is the second Golden Globes victory for Crowe, who was born in New Zealand and spent most of his life in Australia. His co-nominees in the category were Sam Rockwell (Fosse / Verdon), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Christopher Abbott (Catch-22).

