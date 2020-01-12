HBO’s Avenue 5, made by Armando Iannucci, is not just a departure from the world of political nonsense that makes Veep, In the Loop and The Thick of It the works that will go on the tombstone of Iannucci, it’s a departure from the world itself: Avenue 5 is a sci-fi comedy set in space. But like the Washingtonian accidents of Veep, one of the best shows of the past decade, Iannucci will not be focused by gravity on what he finds funny, which is incompetence in the highest ranks of power.

But instead of setting a trajectory for playing in that sandbox in the unknown of space – unexplored planets, aliens, whatever astrophysics keeps us from being thrown into the sun – Iannucci keeps things relatable in Avenue 5, shots on the luxury hospitality industry, failure upwards, and business fumbling. It seems that Iannucci was reading one of the many horrifying (and morbid) entertaining cruise ship disasters that are increasingly occurring when inspiration struck him like a rolling suitcase that hit a cruise passenger unconscious during an unexpected swell. The titular Avenue 5 is a space ship with cruise ships that is part of the Judd Corporation, a conglomerate that makes everything, from light beer to tracksuits to poorly researched space vacation, and things are going very badly for everyone on board. And that’s funny.

Hugh Laurie, Avenue 5 “data-image-credit =” Alex Bailey / HBO “data-image-alt-text =” Hugh Laurie, Avenue 5 “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Hugh Laurie, Avenue 5” data-image-filename = “200110-avenue5.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/01/10” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

By placing Avenue 5 in the privacy of a space cruise for hundreds of years in the future, a microcosm of the political environment of Veep is created; there is Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie), who looks a bit like the vice-president but is even less qualified than Selena Meyer of Julia Louis-Dreyfus; there is Herman Judd (Josh Gad), the idiot billionaire CEO of the Judd Corporation, who increases his influence as a supreme commander; there are a large number of advisors, including customer relations manager Matt Spencer (Zach Woods), business relationship and second-in-command Iris Kimura (Suzy Nakamura), and engineer Billie McEvoy (Lenora Crichlow), who include the range of malcontents and sycophants paving its way through the White House; the 5,000 passengers, including Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer as a couple whose marriage is falling apart and a real Karen in Karen (Rebecca Front), who doubles as the general public; and everyone still on earth, who is just like the rest of the world. (The majority of Avenue 5 is on board the ship, but a small part of the show takes place in Mission Control, where scientists communicate with Avenue 5.) It’s not a spoiler to say that things are DEFCON fast. reach problems for the spaceship, so that the tension increases and Iannucci places everyone against each other for our entertainment.

But those who are looking for Veep in space should probably just reload Veep in the dark. In the four episodes I watched, there are several structural similarities with Veep, in particular the large number of characters that cross and bounce, but the Veep trademarks – absolutely cruel, profane verbal removal and tangible satire – are removed some notches here and replaced by more serialized stories and theoretical situational humor (dead bodies and clouds of floating poop are big plot points in this comedy about places where no one has ever been). The F-words and snaps are still there, but they are less spicy. It stays back and forth, but feels more scripted. Instead, character decisions and funny revelations – let’s say that the flashy and luxurious look of the Royal Caribbean in space is not what it seems – are propelling things forward, piling up the nasty situation of Avenue 5 and its passengers . What remains to be seen is how bad things and bad leadership – the engine of Avenue 5’s humor – can get worse (i.e. even funnier) as the revelations dry up. But four episodes in, there is much joy in everyone’s misery.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

Although Avenue 5 in most categories is not as good as Veep head-to-head, his strength is also the cast and he has a good one. Laurie’s Ryan operates as the straight man to the point of losing his sh–, Gad is completely unconscious as a one percent who has never really worked a day in his life, Woods plays Silicon Valley’s Jared all over again and no one would ever complaining about that, St. Clair and Bornheimer are hilariously revolting as bickering husbands, and Ethan Phillips is a surprise like a former astronaut whose best days are behind him. Everyone is delighted with this, even if they don’t have the same free form off-the-cuff chemistry that Veep’s cast had.

It would not be wrong to say that Iannucci is slightly better with what worked on Veep, but Avenue 5 is very funny if you can launch the Veep equations from the lock. (By the way, let’s face it, can everything be as good as Veep?) With a strong cast and Iannucci’s unpredictable sense of humor, there is real potential that Avenue 5 can go a long way.

TV Guide Rating: 3.5 / 5

Avenue 5 will premiere on Sunday, January 19 at 10 / 9c at HBO.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links on TVGuide.com Avenue 5Hugh LaurieJosh GadJessica St. ClairArmando IannucciVeep