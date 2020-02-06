TV guide – Reuniting Scrubs and Cougar Town at ATX Television Festival – Entertainment – Austin 360

Dust your Penny Can and stop your Dr. Acula teeth in, because the cast and producers of classic comedies Scrubs and Cougar Town reunite at the ATX Television Festival in June, the festival announced on Thursday. The panels celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Scrubs final and the 5th anniversary of the Cougar Town final.

Both shows were made by Bill Lawrence, who will appear on both panels. He is accompanied on the Scrubs panel by cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller, who all played memorable roles on the medical comedy and on the Cougar Townpanel of co-com maker Kevin Biegel and cast members Josh Hopkins, Christa Miller, Ian Gomez, Busy Philipps, Dan Byrd, Brian Van Holt and Robert Clendenin, who together with Courteney Cox formed the Cul-De-Sac Crew remarkably absent in the list of names.

Panels were also announced for The CW’s Nancy Drew, TBS ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and Comedy Central’s The Other Two and Drunk History.

The new panels align with previously announced ATX programming, including a reunion of the 10th anniversary of Parenthood and script reading, a reunion of Justified Writers Room, a retrospective of Oz with Tom Fontana, Dean Winters and Lee Tergesen, and a screening of the well-known but notoriously adopted – about LA Confidential pilot.

This year’s ATX Television Festival takes place from June 4-7 in Austin, Texas.

Scrubs and Cougar Town are available to stream on Hulu.

