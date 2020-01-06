Loading...

The follow-up series Peacock’s Saved By the Bell has found its way in champion alum Josie Totah, TV Guide has confirmed. Totah will shine as Lexie, “a beautiful cheerleader with a sharp tongue and the most popular girl on Bayside High, who is both admired and feared by her fellow students,” said The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news for the first time.

The upcoming series will also include original Save By the Bell stars, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who repeat their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano respectively. Although Mark-Paul Gosselaar did not sign up to appear in the half-hour comedy, the new series will continue when Zack Morris (now Governor of California) is shot at because he is too high high with low Income has closed schools and proposes to send the students affected by this decision to the best performing schools, including Bayside High.

Everything we know about it saved by the Bell Revival

Totah is best known for her outbreak in Champions, the short-lived NBC sitcom that also played Anders Holm. She recently appeared in No Good Nick from Netflix and her other credits are The Other Two, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jessie and Glee. In August 2018, Totah came out as a transgender in an essay in Time.

No premium date has been set for the follow-up to Save By the Bell from Tracey Wigfield (Great News). The series is expected to debut this year on Peacock, which will be officially launched in April.

The original Saved By the Bell is available to stream on Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

