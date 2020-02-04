TV Guide – Ray Donovan? More like Ray Done-ovan because it has been canceled – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Ray Donovan has finished, TV Guide has confirmed. The drama about Hollywood fixer Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) does not get an eighth season, which means that the season final of season 7, which was broadcast on January 19, also serves as the final of the drama series.

Although Ray Donovan became a main part of the network during his run, the news of the cancellation would not be so surprising. During the Television Critics Association’s press trip last month, entertainment co-president Gary Levine hinted that the show might end.

“I think Ray Donovan is approaching the end of his run,” Levine told Deadline. “We’ve always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet, but it is fair to say that the end is approaching.” Honest indeed!

The series followed Ray as he made others’ problems disappear while dealing with his. Eddie Marson, Pooch Hall, Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey also played a leading role.

Ray’s cancellation is the final decision to mark a new era for Showtime. Homeland and Shameless, the older series of the network that were both launched in 2011, will broadcast their respective final seasons this year. If it had continued, Ray Donovan would be the longest running script series on Showtime; now the honor will come to billions. New dramas Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Good Lord Bird will premiere later in 2020.

