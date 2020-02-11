TV Guide – Prodigal Son’s Bellamy Young breaks the ‘Darkest Moment’ of the show so far – Entertainment – Austin 360

(Warning: The following includes spoilers for Monday’s Prodigal Son episode, “Eye of the Needle.” Read at your own risk!)

We were warned that something terrible would happen to the Whitly family on Prodigal Son, and now it seems that we have reached that point of no return. In Monday’s episode, entitled “Eye of the Needle,” all those warning signs of a dark future for Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) and Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) came to a head, eh, a heart. A wild pursuit of the carousel killer culminated in the fact that Malcolm stabbed his own father in the chest and, perhaps surprisingly, he had to queue to do this; it was his mother, Jessica (Bellamy Young), who used the weapon against Martin for the first time.

It all started when Jessica tried to follow a potential lead over the mysterious girl in the box. Malcolm went with her to meet someone who had called her tip, but what they discovered instead was the first known victim of the carousel killer. The killer covered his tracks well enough so that he had the time to call and taunt Jessica and Ainsley (Halston Sage) several times. As the body count began to stack, Jessica decided to bypass the NYPD again and take matters into her own hands to give the killer his ransom – only that is not what he actually wanted from her. He let her throw her bag of money through a park while ending the life of another victim. The killer later demanded that Jessica executed Martin in his cell with a ceramic pick. Fortunately, Malcolm was back in the area to stop her, but when it became clear that another hostage would be executed if Martin were not, Malcolm decided to throw the weapon into his father.

There is reason to believe that Malcolm did not do this to his father for the purpose of killing, even if he only confirmed that Martin was trying to kill him as a boy. The episode was tracked by flashbacks that the two showed about another serial killer named Jeb Waller, who stabbed someone at the perfect point to prevent something important from breaking into the heart. Martin even checked the same man by name before Malcolm stabbed him, so it seemed that Martin made a leap of faith that his son inherited his steady hand. (And perhaps he was right – Martin is still alive, although he is being operated on.) But even if Malcolm intended to save the last hostage, this was still an act of serious violence and the ease with which he did it was deeply disturbing .

Martin is a twisted force in all Whitly lives, and in a sick way, this is what Martin actually wants from Malcolm, and what Jessica despises most. It seems that Jessica might be trying to clear up some of this mess for Malcolm, because at the end of the episode, when Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips) asked Malcolm what was happening in Martin’s cell, Malcolm didn’t seem too enthusiastic to take his mother’s place in the interrogation room.

TV guide spoke to Bellamy Young about the episode to find out how Jessica will respond to seeing her son in his father’s violent footsteps and whether she is willing to take the fall for him. Keep reading to find out what she had to say about this shocking state of affairs.

If Malcolm wasn’t in jail, do you think Jessica would have killed Martin herself?

Bellamy Young: I’ve thought a lot about that and I don’t know the answer. I think she would have done her utmost, because to be honest she had years of trauma against her, but she also just wants the horror to stop. So if she could convince herself that that would really work, then I think she could approach it. But I just think there is something that separates people who can kill and people who can’t kill. That can be a moment of deliberative action, not a moment of self-defense, which is a grayer area. I just don’t believe that Jessica finally has it in her, but like nothing else, this show has taught me to always be ready to be surprised.

What do you think she will think of Malcolm now that she has seen that he is capable of doing something like that?

YOUNG: I think that’s her biggest fear, frankly, outside of herself. We can survive anything, but when it comes to people we love, we can’t imagine they would suffer. I have no children, but I can imagine and imagine that Jessica, all those years that he wondered and worried if he was somehow like his father – watchful to see if he was kind to animals, watchful for to see if he easily made friends, to see if he could be social – and to see how he stuck into his father’s heart without hesitation … Once the decision was made, the ice pick was in it. I think it’s her darkest moment and her true fear realized, yes.

Do you think she was actually surprised when she heard that Martin tried to kill Malcolm when he was a kid?

Young: For me, I play that scene, which is the closest thing to doing the action myself. So yes, I think she was destroyed and shocked. And while the beats come true, her lines, she even looks like: ‘We don’t have time anymore. This must happen. ‘I think that has closed a door that will never be opened again. She thought it might be – in the world that is Martin, most of the world is murderous, and she thought there was a little island that was a father, and it was safe and it was normal, and it was what she was understands of people. And at that moment the island just evaporated and he was just a murderer. I don’t think she will ever come back after she has discovered that. You know, it built little by little: the chloroform, the girl in the box was real … It built. She is used to finding out all those years of terrible truths about Martin, but I don’t think she’s coming back.

It seems she may not be coming back because of how close this has come to her. Although the scrap yard was in her own house, the carousel killer – does it seem like she takes it even more personally because she feels responsible?

YOUNG: Yes, well, he expresses her greatest fear, namely that it is her fault. At the end of the day, she never stopped Martin to kill. She never realized what he really was. And now in this situation she has done her best to save Lehrer’s brother, and the immediate effect was the opposite. So I think she’s just as lost as she ever was.

Is she going to take the fall for Malcolm?

Young: Given my knowledge of Jessica and how much she loves her family, I think she will do everything she can to protect Malcolm and help him – help her entire family – get out of this situation. But it really all depends on whether Martin survives.

Prodigal Son is broadcasted on 9 / 8c on Fox.

