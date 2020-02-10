TV guide – Prodigal Son Sneak Peek: new carousel killer takes Malcolm and Jessica on a ride – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

As if Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young) has not experienced enough, she now has the so-called Carousel Killer to fight with in Prodigal Son’s next episode, “Eye of the Needle.” After surviving the burglary break-in at her winter premiere home, Jessica continues to pursue potential leads on the mysterious girl in the box, but not every tip caller will have good intentions. In fact, one of them will be downright deadly.

As this exclusive clip from the Monday evening episode shows, Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) will go along with his mother while meeting someone who claims to have information about the case. He doesn’t like the idea that she’s doing it alone, and those protective instincts will turn out to be pretty prescient as soon as they arrive at the planned meeting place and discover that it’s not just a creepy, derelict old amusement park, but there’s also a dead body exhibited for them at the merry-go-round.

Prodigal Son Co-Creator says fans won’t be happy with ‘What is about to happen for the Whitly Family

An earlier preview for the episode shows that this horrible encounter is not Jessica’s only brush with this new maniac. The murderer will also ask her to do the unthinkable and put Martin (Michael Sheen) in her heart, and it seems that she will at least bring her back to prison. We have to wait and see if she will grant that request, or whether the NYPD can find another way to track down this carousel killer when the next episode of Prodigal Son is broadcast on Monday evening.

