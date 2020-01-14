Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) may not have made many friends at the FBI, but at least one of his former Bureau colleagues is going to try to save him from the scrap yard murderer when Prodigal Son returns from his winter break. TV guide talked to co-creator Sam Sklaver during the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association to get the scoop for what can be expected from the murderous Fox procedure – and it sounds like the entire Whitly family is a big ride is approaching.

“No one will be happy with … what’s going to happen to the Whitly family. The Whitlys are in for a roller coaster,” teased Sklaver of the back half of the season, continuing after Bright was cheated and captured by the murderer, who has ties with Martin (Michael Sheen) in the winter final.

Although Sklaver would clearly not confirm or deny whether Malcolm will survive this scary situation alive, he revealed that Bright’s latest nemesis could soon become one of his most important allies. Agent Collette Swanson (Meagan Good), recently introduced as a kind of foil for Malcolm and “reminds us that the FBI and Bright could not get along so well”, becomes an important part of the inevitable manhunt to save him. “She will be at the center of this quest for Bright,” explains Sklaver.

Bellamy Young breaks Jessica’s Power Move in the Prodigal Son Fall Final

Assuming Bright gets through unscathed – and let’s face it, it’s too early for the show to kill his title character – that doesn’t mean we’re done with the Junkyard Killer. “The Junkyard Killer won’t go away completely. I love that character and I think he will still adorn the back nine (episodes),” teased Sklaver.

At the same time, much of the focus of the show will also return to the high demand that has plagued Malcolm’s memory for so many years. “What we are most excited about is still the central mystery: did Bright find the girl in the box? … We are starting to realize that Bright might be right – we learn more about Martin chloroforming Bright, we learn more about this mysterious camping trip. And this girl-in-the-box mystery is not a series-long mystery that we want to solve. Like Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young) we want to discover: Was there another victim? So, that’s really the focus (of the episodes to come). “

As with the first half of the first season of Prodigal Son, fans can also expect the tension to be reduced with moments of frivolity – especially when it comes to the complicated love life of Malcolm. Sklaver acknowledges that the clear chemistry between Bright and Det. Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau) and Bright’s unique dynamics with Edrisa (Keiko Agena), but he says fans can expect Eve (Molly Griggs) to come back quickly.

“Eve is not gone,” Sklaver said. “Eva is absolutely scared. And I think somebody (would be). But in the beginning she wasn’t afraid to go out with the surgeon’s son. So maybe Eva isn’t like any other girl … She’s a a bit more understanding of where she is going. I think we have some explosive things in a row. Molly Griggs, the actress who plays her, is so wonderful, and we are very excited about her playing a bigger role. ”

Prodigal Son returns to Fox on Monday, January 20 at 9 / 8c.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

