TV Guide – Power’s Tariq and Tasha are back at first glance at Spin-Off Ghost – Entertainment – Austin 360

Starz released the first teaser trailer for the spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost, and Power fans were delighted to see some familiar faces that led the cast. In the coming series, Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick), Naturi Naughton (Tasha St. Patrick) and Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe) repeat their role of the flagship drama. The three join the previously announced stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man on the cast list of the series.

Starz also shared the first official synopsis for the show, which “follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes against the increasing pressure to save his family.”

Other Power actors returning to Ghost are Gianni Paolo, as roommate Brayden of Tariq, and Quincy Tyler Bernstine as attorney Tameika Washington. The cast is completed with Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren, Melanie Liburd as Caridad “Carrie” Milgram, Justin McManus as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada and LaToya Tonedeo like Diana Tejada.

Strength gets three more spin-offs at Starz

In addition to Ghost, Starz has ordered three other spin-offs, including a prequel series about the early life of Kanan Stark (played by 50 Cent in the original drama) and an after-life series of Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) and Tommy Egan ( Joseph Sikora) after the events in the final of the Power series.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere on Starz this summer.

Naturi Naughton, Power “data-image-credit =” Starz “data-image-alt-text =” Naturi Naughton, Power “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data- image-title = “‹ Naturi Naughton, Power “data-image-filename =” power-reg.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/10 “data-image-crop =” “data-image -crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image -do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Power Book II: GhostNaturi NaughtonMichael Rainey Jr.PowerCurtis JacksonCourtney KempShane JohnsonMary J. BligeMethod ManPaige HurdMelanie LiburdWoody McClainLovell Adams-Gray