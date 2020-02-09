TV Guide – Power gets three more spin-offs at Starz – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Sunday

February 9, 2020 at 11:50 AM

Fans don’t have to say goodbye to the world of Power quickly. Just a few hours before the final of Power’s series, Starz announced that it had ordered three more spin-offs from the Courtney A. Kemp drama, TV Guide has confirmed. The three series join the previously announced spin-off, Power Book II: Ghost.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the 90s and follows the early life of Power’s Kanan Stark (played by 50 Cent in the flagship drama). Power Book IV: Influence will see Larenz Tate reaffirm his role as Rashad Tate for a series about the ruthless pursuit of power by the politician. Joseph Sikora also returns as Tommy Egan in Power Book V: Force, who will describe Tommy’s journey after he left New York and headed west (as we had predicted before).

The first Power spin-off, Ghost, plays Mary J. Blige, Method Man and various original Power actors. Kemp and 50 Cent will serve as executive producers in all coming series.

Power’s series final will be broadcast on Starz on Sunday at 8 / 7c.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora; Power “data-image-credit =” Starz “data-image-alt-text =” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora; Power “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image-title =” Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora; Power “data-image-filename =” 180313-powerstarz-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2018/03/13 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” ” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com PowerLarenz TateJoseph SikoraCurtis JacksonCourtney Kemp