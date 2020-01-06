Loading...

(Warning: the following contains spoilers for season 6, episode 11 of Power, “Still Dre.” Read at your own risk!)

One down, six to continue: one of the seven suspects in the Ghost shooting (Omari Hardwick) has died. The Starz drama returned on Sunday with the first of its last five episodes, “Still Dre,” a detour of the usual format of Power that suggested that the show should make fans guess until the end.

Although the episode has eliminated one suspect, the answers about who shot Ghost don’t seem to come quickly, and serial-maker Courtney Kemp would not confirm whether the news item in this episode announcing the death of James St. Patrick is correct. “That’s a TV report that he’s dead,” Kemp told the TV guide over the phone. “But I would say that we promised the public that he would be dead or in prison long ago. So that’s one of them.”

What we do know is this: as Kemp said in previous interviews with TV Guide, Power will reveal who shot Ghost by showing how the night of his shooting unfolded from different angles, such as in the classic 1950 film Rashomon. “Still Dre” started the countdown clock from the perspective of Dre (Rotimi), the former protg-altered enemy of James St. Patrick, who had enough incentive to kill his former friend on the night of Ghost’s murder. sufficient incentive to leave the city.

The moving, poetic and initially confusing episode starts with Dre singing for his daughter Heaven, cocooned in an apartment with his baby’s mother, dreaming about a different life. Like his mentor, Dre is, at least for a while, torn between becoming the next big kingpin of New York and starting life again. A few confusing minutes pass before we realize that this scene is not a continuation of Ghost’s recordings, but an alternative look to it, as a news reporter reports on TV that James St. Patrick has been announced as a lieutenant governor candidate. From there, the episode yields more glimpses of what Dre experienced in the hours before the eve of Ghost’s shooting, including heartbreaking confrontations between Dre and his pious Christian mother and Dre’s desperate, last-minute plea for Ghost’s money from within Ghost’s office – that audience previously seen from Ghost’s point of view.

In the end, all Dre’s choices catch up with him in the worst way. Although his wife has begged him to leave town and Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) has given him everything he needs to leave, Dre chooses to go back to the truth and shoot Ghost – only to find out that someone beat him. It costs him everything. He lands in prison, where he sees his daughter in the arms of the mother he had left, just before 2 Bit (Michael J. Ferguson) and Spanky (Omar Scroggins) give the professional villain a most poetic death: a toasting from inside his own cell through petrol-soaked towels that engulfed him in the flames that his mother knew he would someday meet.

Although the episode is full of biblical references – both Dre and his mother quote the Bible, and the fate that Dre expects to return when he could get away, the story of Lot’s wife in Genesis evokes – Kemp said the inspiration for Dre’s death comes from pop culture. “I think the way we killed Dre is really based on warmth,” she said. In the 1995 movie, Robert De Niro’s character, Neil McCauley, has the option to leave the city, but, like Dre, returns to make one final score. “He dies because of that choice – he had the opportunity to move forward, but he is going back,” Kemp explained. “You reap what you sow.”

Where is Power going now? Kemp remains a mother to many of the big questions, including when and how fans find out who shot Ghost and what to do about the stunning shootout in the previous episode in which Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and Ghost are in the same team again. However, she revealed that the next episode will not focus on the characters that viewers would expect. In “Still Dre”, Dre sees Tommy outside Truth, but he disappears just as quickly as Dre sees him. “Episode 612 is not about Tommy,” Kemp teased.

Power is broadcast on Sunday at 8 / 7c on Starz.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

