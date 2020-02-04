TV Guide – Police Academy movies are now being streamed on Netflix – Entertainment – Austin 360

My colleagues may judge me for this, but I waited impatiently for the iconic (I said what I said) movies from the Police Academy to be available to stream, and now the long and painful wait is finally over, thankfully. All seven silly movies in the comedy franchise about non-qualified police cadets-converted officers are available to stream on Netflix from February 1.

The popular franchise began with the Police College of 1984, in which a newly elected mayor unveiled a new policy that forced the police to accept all willing recruits to eliminate a shortage of officers. This, as you would expect, resulted in chaos. Although it was not received positively by critics, the film was a cash register and several follow-up films followed. As the franchise progressed, the officers who initially had no business with the badge found themselves in increasingly ridiculous situations, yet managed to save the day.

There were a total of seven Police Academy films, six of which were released in the 1980s, one immediately after the other: Police Academy (1984), Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985), Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986), Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987), Police Academy 5: Miami Beach Assignment (1988), Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989). The latest film, Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow, was released in 1994.

Steve Guttenberg played in the first four films such as Carey Mahoney, a joke maker who often ran into legal problems and joined the armed forces to prevent jail time. Football star actor Bubba Smith and Marion Ramsey appeared in six films such as Moses Hightower and Laverne Hooks respectively. Hightower was an officer who was best known for his immense size and strength, while Hooks was gentle and non-assertive to the limit. There were three actors who appeared in all seven films: Michael Winslow portrayed Larvell Jones, known for creating impressive sound effects with his voice, which came in handy more than you would expect; David Graf was Eugene Tackleberry, a veteran with a penchant for action and firearms; and George Gaynes portrayed Commander Eric Lassard.

All seven Police Academy films are currently being streamed on Netflix. Discover what else is being streamed now.

