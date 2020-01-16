TV Guide

The sequel series Punky Brewster is officially a go at Peacock. The upcoming streaming service of NBCUniversal announced the news Thursday morning, hours prior to the presentation of Peacock to investors, Variety reports.

Soleil Moon Frye will take over the role of Punky, who will now be a single mother of three after splitting with her husband (Freddie Prinze Jr.). Quinn Copeland will also play the lead role as Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who meets Punky and sees a lot of herself. Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell complete the cast of the first season with 10 episodes.

The news that a new look at Punky Brewster may appear for the first time came last summer before Peacock added a pilot project to its original plan in September.

The programming slate from Peacock also includes the upcoming series of sequel by the Bell, starring Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley; an adaptation of the popular Dr. Podcast. Death, with Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian Slater; and a new Battlestar Galactica series from Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot).

Peacock is expected to be launched in April. No premiere date for Punky Brewster has been announced.

