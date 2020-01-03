TV Guide – Outlander's Season 5 trailer filled with tender moments Claire and Jamie – Entertainment – Austin 360

Loading...

It was just over a month before Outlander's return, and to help us wait, Starz released the first full trailer for Season 5 on Friday morning. If you thought 18th century Scotland was risky, you haven't seen anything yet. The Frasers are preparing for the American Revolution, and it will take all the cunning they need to survive.

"I was sworn in to the crown," says Jamie (Sam Heughan) in the trailer. "But I won't stay without watching my loved ones get killed."

And as Jamie prepares for battle – swearing, in one of the couple's tender moments in this trailer for the couple, that it will come back to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) – he must also be wondering if their daughter would be better elsewhere.

"It would be safer for you," says Jamie to Brianna (Sophie Skelton).

Outlander Season 5 is based on the fifth book in Diana Gabaldon's new Outlander series, The Fiery Cross. He will resume immediately after the end of season 4, Jamie being ordered to hand over Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) to the governor. The Frasers must find a way to maintain appearances with their British owner while preparing for a fight they know the colonies will win by trying to keep their families together.

Outlander Season 5 will air on Sunday February 16 at 8/7 on Starz.

