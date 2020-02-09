TV Guide – Oscars 2020: Watch the 92nd Academy Awards live and online – Entertainment – Austin 360

It’s Oscars Sunday, which means it’s time for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to celebrate an abundance of films, including 1917, Little Women, The Irishman, Joker and Parasite. The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, February 9, and the night will certainly be filled with glitter, glamor and, of course, a few more disturbances.

Again, the Oscars will not have a host and leave it to the presenters to let the show go through the different categories, but that is hardly the story of the season for this year’s event. The Academy drew a lot back after making nominations due to a lack of female representation, especially in the Best Director category, so pay close attention to who makes the first reference to that sizzling controversy during their presentation or acceptance speech.

2020 Oscar nominations: see the full list

Of course you really have to watch the show to see if and when that happens; so, to accompany your viewing experience with Oscars this year, view everything you need to know about the 92nd Academy Awards here.

How to look

There are many ways to view the Oscars. You can tune in to the award ceremony on TV broadcast, or you can stream it. If you enjoy the madness prior to the show, you can tune in early and follow the coverage of the red carpet as the stars compete for their prizes. There are also several options for this. No matter how you want to watch the big show, here is an overview of what is being broadcast and how you can watch online and on television:

Oscars All Access Live Stream: 6:30 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Twitter – For the second year in a row, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will stream the official Oscars pre-show on Twitter, 90 minutes before the show. The live stream is on the official Twitter account of The Academy and invites Twitter followers to ask the nominees and presenters questions. The Academy also opens their DMs so that fans can submit their winner predictions in 23 categories. They will be shared during the presentation, along with exclusive interviews, behind the scenes the award show will be watched and much more fun.

E! Live from the red carpet: 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT on E! – As with any major award show, E! will also cover the red carpet live. Their reporting starts at 2 p.m. PT with the Fashion Police crew who tells you what you can expect from the red carpet walkers of that night. When the celebrities begin to appear, the show moves to the interview section to give you a peek at how the nominees and presenters feel and who they are most excited to see during the show.

How do you stream the Oscars 2020 nominated films online

Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet: 6.30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ABC – If you want to keep it simple, you can simply tune into ABC’s pre-show activities. They have a pre-taped pre-show that starts at 5:30 PM. ET / 2:30 PM PT but the real pleasure starts at 6:30 PM. ET / 3:30 PM PT when the talent starts to appear. Watch live on ABC, ABC.com or with Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards Awards: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at ABC – The Academy Awards officially begin at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT, and you can follow live wherever you are. The show is scheduled to last three hours to fit all speeches, so make sure you have enough snacks and hydration to get through all the way. Watch live on ABC, ABC.com or with Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT&T Now

Oscars Live Stream – If you are not on the grid or away from a TV, you can watch the live stream on the ABC Oscar website. Cutting the cord does not mean you miss out on the fun!

The nominees

Netflix dominated the competition this year with 24 total nominations, mostly awarded by The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. However, Joker received the most nominations for an individual film with 11, with 1917, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in a short second with ten kinks each. There was also a four-sided bond between Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite for third place with six nominations each. View the full list of nominations here. You can also read here how to stream the nominated films.

The presenters

This year’s list of presenters includes some comedians from the A-list, film stars and television talent. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penlope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothe Chalamet, Olivia Colman , Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Regina King, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee , Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

The 92nd Academy Awards are broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 17:00 PT on ABC.

Oscar image “data-image-credit =” Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Oscar-statue “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” ” data-image-title = “Oscar-statue” data-image-filename = “200207-oscars-statue.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2020/02/07” data-image-crop = “” data -image- crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data -image- do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Golden Globes Live from the Red Carpet 2020Golden Globes Live from the Red Carpet 2020 1Ricky GervaisEddie MurphyScarlett JohanssonBrad PittJennifer AnistonJennifer LopezThe 92nd Annual Academy Awards