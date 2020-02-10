TV Guide – Oscars 2020: watch Billie Eilish’s In Memoriam version of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’ – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Fewer and fewer people tune into award shows every year, but they are all still looking furiously for Billie Eilish! 92nd annual Academy Awards were broadcast on Sunday evening, with Billie Eilish on stage to perform for the In Memoriam, and that performance could become the most watched moment of the night.

Billie Eilish sang a cover of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’ as the producers, actors, writers, and other members of Tinseltown scrolled across the screen last year, and it was actually an incredibly emotional tribute. The video of her performance went up on ABC’s YouTube channel and immediately started generating views at a speed that clearly disgraced every other video of the night’s show. In less than 30 minutes the video had nearly 50,000 views and surpassed all speeches, presenters and performances of the evening.

The only competition Billie could have is Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech for Best Actor, who, to say the least, has the kind of appeal to see a car accident happen in slow motion.

