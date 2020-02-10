TV Guide – Oscars 2020: Luke Perry was not included in the In Memoriam segment – Entertainment – Austin 360

Every year we watch the Oscars In Memoriam with tears in our eyes, but this year we found ourselves scanning the screen for a name that never appeared. In an overview that will certainly provoke many strong feelings, Luke Perry was omitted from the Academy Awards In Memoriam package this year. It would have been a clear enough exclusion based on the fame of Perry in Hollywood, but it became even more elusive by the fact that Perry was in one of the films competing for Best Photo, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He had a cameo performance like Wayne Maunder, a true Western actor who played in the TV series Lancer, on which Rick Dalton was the guest star of Leonardo DiCaprio in the film. Maunder died on November 11, 2018, a few months before Perry.
Perry died on March 4, 2019, at the age of 52, after a stroke the week before. Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210, and most recently for his role as Fred Andrews on Riverdale of The CW. Also known for his work in the film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and appearances on Oz and Body of Proof, Perry was an undisputed staple of the Hollywood community, and his exclusion feels like a huge mistake.
Billie Eilish performed a cover of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’ for the In Memoriam, which mourned big deaths in the community such as Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas and many more. Cameron Boyce, a young Disney star who died last year, was also omitted from the list.
The full list of honored persons can be found below:
Kobe Bryant
Torn cracks
Barbara Hammer
Patricia Blau
Bernie Pollack
Steve Golin
Paul LeBlanc
John Briley
Diahann Caroll
Terry Jones
Catherine Burns
Agnes Varda
Wayne Fitzgerald
David Foster
Danny Aiello
Buck Henry
Stanley Donen
David V. Picker
Barry Malkin
Robert Forster
Robert Evans
Richard Williams
Machiko Kyō
James R. Alexander
Anna Karina
D. A. Pennebaker
Leonard Goldberg
Fernando Luján
Andr Previn
Peter Mayhew
Sylvia Miles
William J. Creber
Godfrey Gao
Bibi Andersson
Michael Lynne
Gene Warren Jr.
Alvin Sargent
Doris Day
Anna Udvardy
Sid Ramin
Michelle Guish
Sidney Sheinberg
Ben Barenholtz
Joss Williams
Piero Tosi
Kenneth Walker
Rutger Hauer
Syd Mead
Harriet Frank Jr.
Franco Zeffirelli
John Witherspoon
Bernard Chevry
Seymour Cassel
Peter Fonda
Branko Lustig
Gerry Smith
John Singleton
Kirk Douglas
