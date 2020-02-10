TV Guide – Oscars 2020: Luke Perry has been omitted from the In Memoriam segment – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Monday

February 10, 2020 at 5:00 AM

Every year we watch the Oscars In Memoriam with tears in our eyes, but this year we found ourselves scanning the screen for a name that never appeared. In an overview that will certainly provoke many strong feelings, Luke Perry was omitted from the Academy Awards In Memoriam package this year.

Perry died on March 4, 2019, at the age of 52, after a stroke the week before. Perry was best known for his role as Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210, and most recently for his role as Fred Andrews on Riverdale of The CW. Also known for his work in the film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and appearances on Oz and Body of Proof, Perry was an undisputed staple of the Hollywood community, and his exclusion feels like a huge mistake.

Billie Eilish performed a cover of The Beatles ‘Yesterday’ for the In Memoriam, which mourned big deaths in the community such as Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas and many more. Cameron Boyce, a young Disney star who died last year, was also omitted from the list.

The full list of honored persons can be found below:

Kobe Bryant

Torn cracks

Barbara Hammer

Patricia Blau

Bernie Pollack

Steve Golin

Paul LeBlanc

John Briley

Diahann Caroll

Terry Jones

Catherine Burns

Agnes Varda

Wayne Fitzgerald

David Foster

Danny Aiello

Buck Henry

Stanley Donen

David V. Picker

Barry Malkin

Robert Forster

Robert Evans

Richard Williams

Machiko Kyō

James R. Alexander

Anna Karina

D. A. Pennebaker

Leonard Goldberg

Fernando Luján

Andr Previn

Peter Mayhew

Sylvia Miles

William J. Creber

Godfrey Gao

Bibi Andersson

Michael Lynne

Gene Warren Jr.

Alvin Sargent

Doris Day

Anna Udvardy

Sid Ramin

Michelle Guish

Sidney Sheinberg

Ben Barenholtz

Joss Williams

Piero Tosi

Kenneth Walker

Rutger Hauer

Syd Mead

Harriet Frank Jr.

Franco Zeffirelli

John Witherspoon

Bernard Chevry

Seymour Cassel

Peter Fonda

Branko Lustig

Gerry Smith

John Singleton

Kirk Douglas

Luke Perry, Riverdale “data-image-credit =” Cate Cameron, The CW “data-image-alt-text =” Luke Perry, Riverdale “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Luke Perry, Riverdale” data-image-filename = “190306-riverdale-luke-perry.jpg” data-image-date-created = “2019/03/07” data-image- crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not- crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Luke Perry92nd Oscars