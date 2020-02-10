TV guide – Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins first actor Oscar, blast accusation expires in speech – Entertainment – Austin 360

TV Guide

Unlike many actors this year, Brad Pitt has usually stayed away from political statements in his speeches about the award ceremony (of which there have been quite a few), instead opting for self-removing jokes. That all changed at Sunday night’s Oscars when he entered the stage to accept his Best Male Supporting Trophy award in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – a role that has given him considerable attention this year.

While raising the microphone, Pitt first thanked the Academy for this “honor” before he started: “They told me that I have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week.” I think Quentin (Tarantino) is making a film about it. Ultimately, the adults do the right thing. “

Chances are you would have let Brad Pitt win this prize in your 92nd Academy Awards vote, but did you predict that he would participate in the Donald Trump deposition procedure after he had delivered so many speeches without making dings in Washington, D.C.?

Of course, Pitt did not spend all his time on the stage on politics. He also thanked Tarantino and revered co-star Leonardo DiCaprio by saying, “Leo, I ride your coats every day, man.” He closed the speech by saying, “Once upon a time in Hollywood. Isn’t that the truth? This is for my children, who color everything I do. I love you.”

