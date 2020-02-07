TV guide – Oscar nominations 2020: see the full list – Entertainment – Austin 360

It’s time to finish your Oscars ballots and dust off your bingo cards for seasonal prices, because the most glamorous night in movies is almost here. The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast this weekend, meaning it’s time for movie lovers to have some fun while we dissect the nominated films, stars and behind the scenes to compete for this year’s trophies.
Even before the Oscar nominations were announced by Issa Rae and John Cho last month, the 2020 awards season was already a busy year. The 2020 Golden Globes practically eliminated Netflix when Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story were bypassed in favor of a few theatrical powerhouse films, Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Those films, however, all took priority at the Oscars and won the nominations for Best Picture alongside Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women and Parasite.
The Oscars of 2020 had the opportunity to compensate for some shortcomings of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this year, but they did not even succeed in appointing a single female director, despite the celebrated work of directors such as Greta Gerwig (Little Women) ), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Olivia Wilde (Booksmart) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers).
In the meantime, the acting categories are competitive this year. The nominees for Best Actor are Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes. Phoenix is probably the favorite after winning the Golden Globes. Best actress contenders this year are Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Rene Zellweger for Judy. Zellweger has already collected a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for her work in the film.
View the full list of nominations below.
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
prankster
Little women
Wedding story
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a leading role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Wedding Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Rene Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, wedding story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Custom scenario
Steve Zaillan, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, little women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Original scenario
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, wedding story
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, parasite
Animation film
How to train Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body – Jeremy Clapin and Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman
Missing Link – Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Documentary function
American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjr
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama – Vaud Al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Film editing
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, Ford v. Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Tom Eagles, Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth, Joker
Yang Jinmo, parasite
Original score
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Alexandre Desplat, little women
Randy Newman, Wedding Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original song
“I can’t let you throw it away”, Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman
“(I am going) love me again”, Rocketman – Elton John and Bernie Taupin
“I am with you”, breakthrough – Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Standing Up”, Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, the lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges, Joker
Jacqueline Durran, little women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-Francois le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song
Live action short film
Brotherhood – Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The neighbors window – Marshall Curry
Saria – Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A Sister – Delphine Girard
Mix sound
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano, Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow, Ford v. Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland, Joker
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Edit sound
Donald Sylvester, Ford v. Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray, Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate, 1917
Wylie Stateman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary short subject
In the Absence – Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl) – Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
International feature film
Corpus Christi – Poland
Honeyland – Northern Macedonia
Les Miserables – France
Pain and Glory – Spain
Parasite – South Korea
Makeup and hairstyles
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker, Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Joker
Jeremy Woodhead, Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole, 1917
Visual effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick, Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli, The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman, The Lion King
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy, 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production design
Bob Shaw and Regina Graves, The Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkovà, Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales, 1917
Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, parasite
The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday 9 February at 5:30 / 3:30.
