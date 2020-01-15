We knew we got all cameos in Crisis on Infinite Earths, but holy bullshit, we didn’t think we would get these! In a shocking move, the Arrow episode of the crossover contained a cameo of Ezra Miller’s Justice League version of the Flash, which popped up to communicate with The Flash’s Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).

This is the first time that the DC Cinematic Universe has crossed the TV brand in such an important way, and especially within the Arrowverse. There has been notoriously an impenetrable wall between the films and the TV shows, but that seems to have broken down – at least for this one episode.

The scene came about thanks to the narrative device known as the Speed ​​Force, in which Barry has often seen visions of important people in his life. On a mission from Oliver (Stephen Amell), Barry went in search of the Seven Paragons, all of which were lost in the Speed ​​Force. His first stop on his search for the Paragons saw him take a wrong turn to S.T.A.R. Labs, where he ran into Miller’s version of the Flash.

They shared a completely trippy moment when they realized they were both versions of Barry Allen, and they even took the time to comment on each other’s super costumes. Miller’s Barry complimented the “comfortable” version of his suit that seemed very breathable. In return, Gustin’s Barry was impressed by the more metallic-looking Flash suit and said it looked “safe.”

The scene ended with Miller’s Flash disappearing from view, but not until he noticed he told Victor that something like that was possible. We can only assume that he referred to Victor Stone, who played Cyborg in Justice League.

This crossover is really one for the record books!

Supergirl and Batwoman return on Sunday, January 19 at 8 / 7c and 9 / 8c at The CW. Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return on Tuesday, January 21 at 8 / 7c to 9 / 8c at The CW. The Flash returns to the CW on Tuesday 4 February at 8 / 7c.

