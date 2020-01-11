TV Guide

NBC has renewed its medical drama, New Amsterdam. However, it is not just for season 3. NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy announced on Saturday during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip that the hospital drama will be back three more seasons.

The show, which returns with new episodes on Tuesday, January 14, plays Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, the medical director of the new Amsterdam hospital who takes care of his daughter in the beginning after the death of his wife in the beginning of season 2.

When we last saw Max, he had just heard that his cancer was in remission, which is really great news. But while things look up to him, things don’t look good to Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). In the autumn final of season 2, she learned that she was relegated and no longer the co-chair of the oncology department or deputy medical director.

What this means for Helen in the future remains to be seen, but first they, Max, and the rest of the staff will have to endure the closure in force in the mid-season premiere after the dangerous Rikers Island prisoners escaped their beds with the intention to injure another prisoner in the hospital.

New Amsterdam returns with new episodes on Tuesday, January 14 at 10 / 9c on NBC.

