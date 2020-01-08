Loading...

It is almost time to headfirst into the bizarre world of Keyhouse! Netflix ‘adaptation of Locke & Key finally debuted its trailer on Wednesday, and it is a tempting mix of fantastic magic and scary mysteries.

The series follows the three Locke brothers and sisters – Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – while returning to their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the murder of their father. The siblings soon discover a number of hidden keys in the house, each offering the user an extraordinary magical opportunity. In the trailer we see the children unlock the powers (forgive the pun), including separating your mind from your body, venturing in your own mind, and more.

Discover your new favorite program: watch this now!

Unfortunately they are not the only ones who want to use the keys. Someone – or something – who lives at the bottom of the well near their house, also wants to claim the keys and she does almost everything to do that.

The trailer also ends with whispering voices and a cloud of smoke that illuminates the words RendellLockeIsDead.com. The link takes fans to the first official scene released from Locke & Key, where a man learns about the death of Rendell Locke, finds a hidden key and puts it in his heart and sets himself and his entire house on fire.

Locke & Key, based on the Joe Hill comic books of the same name, also play Darby Stanchfield, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Thomas Mitchell Barnet and Griffin Gluck. The series is executive produced by Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Meredith Averill (The Good Wife), with Joe Hill as a writer and executive producer.

Locke & Key will premiere on Friday, February 7 on Netflix.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Locke & Key “data-image-credit =” Netflix “data-image-alt-text =” Locke & Key “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image- title = “‹ Locke & Key “data-image-filename =” locke-and-key-poster.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2019/12/04 “data-image-crop =” “data- image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “3066” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data- image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Locke & KeyDarby Stanchfield