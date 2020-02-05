TV Guide – Netflix’s Locke & Key Bosses Preview some important changes to the comics – Entertainment – Austin 360

When you watch the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming series, Locke & Key, it feels like you’re watching a fantastic mix of Stranger Things and Haunting of Hill House that promises to be a completely trippy binge watch. Anyone who has read the comics on which this new series is based, however, knows that this retelling of Joe Hill’s epic adventure series has made a number of clear changes to the source material.

In the original comics, Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode’s (Jackson Robert Scott) focus less on their erratic key adventures and much more on the horror and violence that the keys bring into their lives. In fact, although this new adaptation can definitely be categorized as YA, classifying the strips in such a way would be a bit long.

Executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill say that this was not a deliberate choice they made when choosing where and when to deviate from the source material, but rather an inevitable part of writing a series aimed at teenagers.

“I don’t know we really felt like we were doing that on purpose,” Cuse told TV Guide. “I think Meredith and I were just trying to make the show that we wanted to see ourselves, and I think when the show moved to Netflix, we were really leaning towards the fantasy side of the show. And because the kids were the ones who experienced magic , we were really just focused on telling their stories, and I think that it is a bit YA, I think we really had the feeling that there was a wide audience for this show and that in a world of a lot niche programs that this was the kind of program you could eventually watch with your family … I think of things like Frozen or Harry Potter that might have been designed for a specific audience, but there is a large audience that they really enjoy. “

“One of the metaphors with the keys is also about identity and growing up, so finding those stories with our teenage characters just felt a bit natural,” Averill added.

Locke & Key is definitely on its way to reach a demographic sweet spot (you can’t really go wrong with YA on Netflix), and while it may not reach the same heights as Frozen or Harry Potter, it’s hard to claim that Cuse and Averill’s choice to soften the sharper edges of the strip was a bad choice.

Fortunately, it does not sound like they will be dealing with a bitter maker who blames the changes to his original artwork, since both Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez played an active role in making the Netflix series.

“Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez have been partners with us and employees and Joe was used as a tool for us,” Averill said. “He co-wrote the first episode of the season and was open to the changes we discussed that we wanted to make because he felt it was always in line with the spirit of the comic that we all love. It’s so amazing that he really embraced all those changes and that he participated in the show and made notes about scripts. So he was definitely a partner. “

One of the biggest changes you can expect in the comics is the character Nina (Darby Stanchfield), the mother of the Lockes. Originally a very unsympathetic character and a pretty terrible mother, this new Nina is much easier to root for, especially when it comes to her fight with alcoholism.

“One of the bigger changes from the comic is that when you meet Nina in the comic, she’s drunk for most of the comic. I mean, she’s an alcoholic and she’s drinking right now,” Averill said. “And when we met at the start of the series, we talked about, well, why don’t we make her an addict in recovery and then tell the story about the season how she’s being pushed to her breaking point … (We) can tell the bow of a woman trying so desperately to hold on and then this horrible thing happens again, and she feels she has not protected her children, and that is what sends her back to the bottle. “

To find out what other changes are in store, watch the series when it appears on Netflix. And yes, it’s probably one of those series that starts Friday night and ends in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Locke & Key will premiere on Friday, February 7 on Netflix.

