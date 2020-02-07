TV Guide – Netflix’s Locke & Key: A List of All Keys in Season 1 – Entertainment – Austin 360

(Warning: the following contains mild spoilers for Locke & Key season 1. Read at your own risk!)

Netflix’s Locke & Key, the expected adaptation of the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, has finally arrived after a decade-long journey to the screen. The fantasy drama tells the story of the Locke children – Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – who after their father’s murder move to their ancestral home, Keyhouse. There they discover a series of magic keys, each with its own unique ability, which they retain and have to fight to protect against falling into the hands of the demon Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira).

In the course of the 10 episodes of season 1, the Locke children learn about a dozen keys (although they are far from the only keys there are). Although almost all keys have been taken directly from the award-winning comics of Hill and Rodriguez, there are also a few completely original keys in the Netflix drama. Here are all the keys that have been displayed in Locke & Key so far.

1. The Matchstick key, with which you can set fire to anything that touches the key, and is one of the few original keys invented for the show.

2. The Anywhere Key, with which you can travel through every door in the world that you have seen before.

3. The Mirror Key, which gives access to the hard-to-escape prison of the self, and another original invention is for this show.

4. The echo key, with which you can retrieve someone from the dead as an “echo” of themselves in the Keyhouse source house. But when the echo leaves through the source house door, their mind returns to where it came from.

5. The Ghost Key, which allows your mind to separate itself from your body when the key is placed in the Ghost Door in Keyhouse. When your soul enters Keyhouse again through the Spirit Door, your mind comes to your body again.

6. The Head Key, with which you can go into someone’s head. Once the door to someone’s head is made, you can go inside (and take others with you), where you can communicate with memories and remove or add things, including memories, knowledge or emotions.

7. The Music Box key, with which you can control people via voice commands.

8. The Plant Key, which can arrange plant material and unlock the garden of stolen memories of Duncan.

9. The Mending Key, which opens a cabinet in Keyhouse that repairs everything that can no longer be repaired.

10. The identity key, with which you can transform your appearance. However, you cannot use The Identity Key to become someone who exists or existed. This was known in the comics as The Skin Key.

11. The Shadow Key, with which you can control shadow monsters in combination with the Crown of Shadows.

12. The Omega Key, which opens the black door in the caves below Keyhouse that leads to a world of demons.

Locke & Key season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

