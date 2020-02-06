TV guide – Netflix’s All The Bright Places trailer gives examples of a promising adaptation of the Hit YA book – Entertainment – Austin 360

Netflix has released the first trailer for his upcoming romantic drama All the Bright Places, starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as a couple of teenagers brought together at a low point in their lives. The film will appear on the streaming service on 28 February.

Based on Jennifer Niven’s bestseller, All the Bright Places follows the introvert Violet Markey (Fanning), who withdrew after losing her sister. Violet begins to rediscover her passion for life when she meets Theodore Finch (Smith), a classmate with his own physical and emotional scars.

“There are bright spots, even in dark times,” Violet says in the trailer.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also released a series of first-look images that show Violet and Finch bonding in nature.

Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places “data-image-credit-” Michele K. Short “data-image-alt-text =” Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places “data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places “data-image-filename =” bright-places-2-news.jpg “data -image-date-created = “2020/02/06” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380 “data-image-width =” 2070 “data-image-do-not-crop =” “data-image-do-not-resize =” “data-image-watermark =” “data-lightbox =” “>

All Bright Places also feature Luke Wilson, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelli O’Hara, Alexandra Shipp, Virginia Gardner, Lamar Johnson, Felix Mallard and Sofia Hamsik.

Niven and Liz Hannah have written the script together for the adaptation, directed by Brett Haley. Fanning produces alongside Paula Mazar, Mitchell Kaplan, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding

All Bright Places will premiere on Friday, February 28 on Netflix. View more photos below.

Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places “data-image-credit =” Walter Thomson, Walter Thomson / NETFLIX “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places” data-image -credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places “data-image-filename =” bright-places-5-news .jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/06 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image- height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Elle Fanning, All the Bright Places “data-image-credit =” Michele K. Short, Michele K. Short / NETFLIX “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Elle Fanning, All the Bright Places” data- image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Elle Fanning, All the Bright Places “data-image-filename =” bright-places-3-news.jpg “data-image-date-creat ed = “2020/02/06” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop- gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image- width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”> Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places “data-image-credit =” Michele K. Short, Michele K. Short / NETFLIX “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places” data-image-credit -url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “‹ Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places “data-image-filename =” bright-places-4-news.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/06 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “” > Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places “data-image-credit =” Michele K. Short, Michele K. Short / NETFLIX “data-image-alt-text =” ‹Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places” data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image -title = “Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, All the Bright Places” data-image-filename = “bright-places-1-news. jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/02/06 “data-image-crop =” “data-image-crop-gravity =” “data-image-aspect-ratio =” “data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = ” “>

Other links from TVGuide.com All bright spotsElle Fanning Justice SmithAlexandra ShippKelli O’HaraKeegan-Michael KeyLuke WilsonLamar JohnsonVirginia GardnerFelix Mallard