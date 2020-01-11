TV Guide

Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment, told reporters during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip Saturday that the network’s investigation into Gabrielle Union’s resignation from America’s Got Talent should be completed by the end of January.

In November, Union announced that it had been released from the reality competition series following complaints about a “toxic culture” there; Sources told Variety that Union was being criticized because her hairstyles were “too black” and described an incident in which guest judge Jay Leno made a joke that despised Asians. She urged producers to report to human resources and was not reclaimed later.

A-list supporters came to Union’s defense on social media, bringing Ariana Grande and Hamilton maker Lin-Manuel Miranda. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo posted several destructive tweets criticizing NBC. The case eventually became a bigger issue about workplace inclusiveness, and in December NBC said it was meeting Union lawyers.

Asked about lessons that NBC learned from what happened, and if NBC would make the findings of its research public, Telegdy said, “We can always be a better place to work,” but he said the company was in the middle of a “serious “Research with lawyers and he couldn’t say much more. He did say that the network will” introduce new practices if necessary, “after the report is completed.

“I promise you this will be taken very seriously,” he added. “We always want to go after the truth.”

