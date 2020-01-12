TV Guide

January 11, 2020 at 12:24 PM

Never afraid, soap fans, Days of Our Lives is not going anywhere! NBC chairman Paul Telegdy reconfirmed the network’s wish to keep the long-running soap opera on Saturday morning during the Winter Press Tour of the Television Critics Association.

“Of course, Days of Our Lives will continue,” he said. “We love it. Millions of Americans watch it every week. I know there will be good news for the fans.”

Those fans were caught last year after the entire cast was released from their contracts, so we all wondered if the beloved soap opera, which debuted in 1965, would finally end. That fear proved unfounded when reports revealed that NBC had renewed the series for season 56 shortly thereafter, but the network would not confirm them at that time.

Unfortunately Telegdy did not confirm which current cast members would return for next season and who would leave due to their expired contracts. We will just have to wait and see who’s life is at stake when the current season ends.

Days of Our Lives is broadcast during the week at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

