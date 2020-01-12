TV Guide

Saturday

January 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM

NBC counts on you still having tears to shed when it debuts its latest emotional series, Council of Dads, this spring. On Saturday during the winter press trip of the Television Critics Association, NBC announced that the show will be premiered after This Is Us on Tuesday 10 March at 10 / 9c.

The new drama, inspired by the book of the same name by Bruce Feiler, follows the aftermath of the death of a loving father (Tom Everett Scott’s Scott), which takes place in the pilot, while his best friends act as “backup dads” to are five children, of whom there is a transgender. Vikings alum Clive Standen plays Scott’s oldest friend; Michael O’Neill is his AA sponsee; and J. August Richards is Scott’s surgeon who happens to be his wife’s best friend, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies).

Although the pilot takes about a year – from Scott’s diagnosis to his death – future episodes won’t go that fast. “We chose to tell (the story of Scott’s disease) over the course of the year. … Episodes will play over time, but we clearly do not spend a year on an episode,” said executive producer. Tony Phelan then asked what future episodes of the series will look like.

Discover your new favorite program: Watch This Now!

“(There is) an episode that takes place when the family handles the first vacation without Scott, so we’re going from Halloween to New Year,” he continued. “But I think you’ll find that the show comes in its own groove when it comes to telling stories.”

Council of Dads debuts on NBC on Tuesday 10 March at 10 / 9c. It goes to 9 / 8c after This Is Us closes its fourth season in March.

(Disclosure: TV guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Council of Dads “data-image-credit =” NBC “data-image-alt-text =” Council of Dads “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” “data-image- title = “‹ Council of Dads “data-image-filename =” 200111-council-of-dad.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/11 “data-image-crop =” “data- image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data- image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Council of DadsClive Standings Michael O’NeillJ. August Richards Sarah Wayne Callies