Sunday

January 12, 2020 at 11:15 am

The Price Is Right is ready to come back to primetime this spring. CBS has announced that it will broadcast three new celebrity specialties from the hit game series, citing the successes of the two primetime specials of the December show, in which Seth Rogen in one and David Boreanaz with other cast members of SEAL Team in the other joined host Drew Carey in the pleasure of big wheel spinning.

CBS has not announced which celebrities will participate in all the contest puzzles of the show, and the dates for the trio of new specials must also be revealed at this time.

However, the network also praised the viewers of the two previous holiday-themed specials, which were aired on December 22 and 23, claiming that they were both review winners. According to CBS, the SEAL Team-themed episode, which also welcomed an audience of active military members and veterans, was the most watched entertainment program of the night, while the Seth Rogen episode was the best broadcast in viewers and all important demographic data.

The Price Is Right is broadcast on CBS on weekdays at 11 a.m.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

