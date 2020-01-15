It is more than a year since we first heard about Starz’s alluring new drama series Hightown (originally titled P-Town), but we finally have a first look at the series, which takes place on Cape Cod and revolves around addiction and the continuous opioid crisis. The network released the first teaser trailer for the show on Tuesday afternoon during the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association.

Created and produced by Rebecca Cutter and expected this spring, Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund as Jackie Quiñones, a National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose hard-partying lifestyle is abruptly disrupted when she discovers a body on the beach. Jackie realized that the deceased was another victim of the opioid epidemic and is trying to become sober as a way to deal with her trauma. However, she quickly becomes convinced that she must solve the murder, a decision that puts her at odds with the abrasive Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), a sergeant at the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit that exists in a gray area.

Jackie is far removed from the favorite character Raymund who was played for several seasons on the popular NBC drama Chicago Fire. “I’m the kind of girl Gabby Dawson would try to save on the street,” Raymund said when asked how the two characters differed. “This role is really about fighting my inner demons, trying to find salvation, trying to fill something in me that I can’t fulfill. I don’t have a whole person yet. I investigate that as Jackie’s character.”

And although the show revolves around a central murder, Raymund emphasized that the purpose of the show is not necessarily to discover the guilty party. “This is something that has a story,” she said. “This is not a procedural procedure. This is not a whodunnit. This is a character-driven show.”

Hightown will debut on Starz this spring. Riley Voelkel (The Originals), Shane Harper (Code Black), Amaury Nolasco (Prison Break) and Atkins Estimond (Lodge 49) also play the lead role.

