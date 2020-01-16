If you held your breath for Mindhunter Season 3, you might be able to keep it for nothing. The chances of Netlix’s scary serial killer series being renewed have drastically decreased. TV Guide has confirmed that the cast, led by Holt McCallany, Anna Torv and Jonathan Groff, left their contracts in December, meaning that the future of Mindhunter is in the air.

Minduhunter season 2 debuted on Netflix in August 2019, with Holden’s hunt for the perpetrator of the Atlanta Child Murders, but Netflix has still not renewed the series for season 3. Although TVLine says that the cast has liked working with Fincher on the project, much has been asked of them in Hollywood and the release of their contracts seems to indicate that the future of Mindhunter may be jeopardized.

With regard to the explanations for this step, Fincher appears to owe other Netflix obligations.

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix movie Mank and producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” said a spokesperson for Netflix in a statement to TV Line. “He can visit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime, he didn’t think it was fair for the actors to prevent them from looking for other work while he was exploring new ones himself.”

McCallany has retweeted the news and has not added a comment.

Mindhunter future in Limbo while Netflix series cast options expire – Deadline https://t.co/bExbIHdI5c

– Holt McCallany (@HoltMcCallany) January 16, 2020

Mindhunter Seasons 1 and 2 currently stream on Netflix.

