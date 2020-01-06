Loading...

Michelle Williams used her speech at the 77th Golden Globes to encourage women to vote for candidates who would protect women’s right to choose. In her speech, Williams, who won the best actress in a Limited Series for her performance in Fosse / Verdon, said that her life would not have gone the way it would have been if she hadn’t had the right to make choices about her own body. It was a powerful speech and one of the most striking political moments of the night.

“When you place (this prize) in someone’s hands, you acknowledge the choices he makes as an actor, moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day, but you also acknowledge the choices he makes as a person; they have followed the training they have seen, the hours they have spent, “Williams said. “I am grateful for the recognition of the choices I have made and I am also grateful that I have lived in our society at a time where there is a choice. Because as women and as girls things can happen to our bodies that are not our choices. I did my best to live my own life and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I could leave to look at and recognize my handwriting everywhere, sometimes messy and scribbling, sometimes carefully and precisely, but one that I had cut with my own hand. And I could not have done this without using a woman’s right to choose. ”

Golden Globes 2020: Live updates of the 77th Golden Globes

At this point in the speech, the audience exploded in cheers and applause. Presenter Tiffany Haddish could be heard shouting “Preach!”

“To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing that all mothers know, the scales must and will tilt to our children,” she continued.

“Now, I know that my choices may look different than yours. But thank God or whoever you pray that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and that you are free you are to live according to yours, so women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own interest.It is what men have been doing for years, that is why the world is so much like them. But don’t forget that we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us. ”

What do you say to that, Ricky Gervais? Sounds like she knows what she’s talking about, right?

Michelle Williams, the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards “data-image-credit =” Kevin Winter, Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Michelle Williams, the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards “data-image-credit-url = “” data-image-target-url = “” data-image-title = “Michelle Williams, the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards” data-image-filename = “200105-michelle-williams.jpg” data-image-date- created = “2020/01/06” data-image-crop = “” data-image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image- width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data-image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Other links from TVGuide.com 77th Annual Golden Globe (R) Awards Michelle Williams Fosse / Verdon