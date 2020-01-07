Loading...

TV Guide

Tuesday

January 7, 2020 at 3:12 AM

If you are wondering when Melissa McCarthy would return to the small screen, you will be happy to know that the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress has made her next TV appearance. She will then appear opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series Nine Perfect Strangers from Hulu, TV Guide has confirmed. This is McCarthy’s first role in the regular series since Mike & Molly of CBS.

The series is based on the best-selling book by Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies) of the same name and is set in a boutique-style health and wellness resort that promises to heal and transform nine stressed aliens from the city. McCarthy plays Francis, one of the nine “perfect” strangers. Vigilant for everyone during their 10-day retreat is the director of the resort, Masha (Kidman), who is on a mission to breathe new life into the tired spirits and bodies of her guests. Of course they have no idea what they stand for.

Nicole Kidman reunites with Big Little Lies Team for Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers

The series is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss. McCarthy will serve as an executive producer alongside Kidman on the series.

Deadline was the first to report the news.

Nine Perfect Strangers will debut on Hulu in 2021.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)

Melissa McCarthy “data-image-credit =” Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images “data-image-alt-text =” Melissa McCarthy “data-image-credit-url =” “data-image-target-url =” ” data-image-title = “‹ Melissa McCarthy “data-image-filename =” 200107-melissa-mccarthy.jpg “data-image-date-created =” 2020/01/07 “data-image-crop =” “data -image-crop-gravity = “” data-image-aspect-ratio = “” data-image-height = “1380” data-image-width = “2070” data-image-do-not-crop = “” data -image-do-not-resize = “” data-image-watermark = “” data-lightbox = “”>

Other links from TVGuide.com Melissa McCarthyNine Perfect Strangers